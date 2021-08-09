Monster Energy, Luke “Dingo” Trembath To Host UFC 4 Twitch Tournament Featuring Daniel Cormier, Brandon Moreno and Pro-Gamer Hungrybox

CORONA, Calif. – Monster Energy is back on Twitch on Wednesday, August 11, with another action-packed, star-studded stream featuring former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, as well as professional gamer Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma. This not to be missed stream will kick off at 6:00 PM PDT on Twitch.tv/MonsterEnergy.

Facing off in EA Sports UFC 4, Cormier, Moreno and Hungrybox will duel in a round robin format playing their own characters taking gameplay into the Octagon at Syndicate MMA Gym in Las Vegas. The game launched last summer and features a vast inventory of UFC athletes from numerous weight classes. When playing in career mode, players learn the basics of four martial arts disciplines. In career mode, players aim to become the G.O.A.T., with additional multi-player options such as Blitz Battles and Online World Championships.

“Bringing together Monster Energy’s fighters and gamers has been a great way to showcase the broad talent we have in the Monster Energy Family,” said Monster Energy’s CMO Dan McHugh. “We have a special niche in the world of gaming and athletics that allows us to create these unique crossover streams to our fans and spread awareness of the greatness within Monster Energy across so many different cultures and interests.”

In partnership with TAUBLIEB Films, Monster also recently hosted Tony Hawk, Lizzie Armanto, Tyler “TeeP” Polchow in a Live Twitch Stream Battle that hit nearly 200K viewers with 75% tuning in for the entire one hour show. Coming this fall, the third stream will feature a legendary dual built around Monster Energy & APEX Legend’s partnership. Gamers, fighters, skaters, and many more are all fueled by Monster’s unique energy blend and will continue to come together for a unique collaboration between legends in their respective realms.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and is the core of what its sports, athletes, esports athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, gamers, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its beverages at monsterenergy.com.

About Luke “the Dingo” Trembath

The Dingo is a one-of-a-Kind personality whose fun-loving spirit and contagious energy has made him a mainstay on television for years. The former pro snowboarder is a leading voice of the action sports world & beyond, where he has done everything from announcing high profile sporting events, The MTV music awards to starring in 5 seasons of fuel TV’s “The Adventures Of Danny & The Dingo”. Once you’ve met him, you’ll agree – there’s only 1 Dingo. A true social chameleon – The Dingo’s ability to find common ground with anyone and adapt to any social situation makes him the perfect role model for kindness and acceptance among today’s youth.

About TAUBLIEB Films

TAUBLIEB Films is a multi-Emmy Award winning production company led by director/producer Paul Taublieb. His work includes long-form feature documentaries such as the theatrically released “Blink of an Eye,” about the star-crossed friendship between Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt, now being made into a feature film with Sony Pictures Entertainment., Emmy award-winning ESPN 30 for 30 film, “Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau,” narrated by Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin. Also, the theatrically released “Fastest” about MotoGP racing and the Emmy award-winning Netflix documentary, “Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross,” named the best long-form documentary of the year, also narrated by Brolin. The Malibu, California-based company also produces a variety of long and short-form content for brands such as Monster Energy, ESPN, X Games, Showtime, NBC, ABC, Paramount Pictures and Ferrari, including viral videos with literally hundreds of millions of views.

TAUBLIEB Films has also enlisted the support of marketing agency and brand studio Zoned Gaming to provide their industry expertise and support the production efforts on the launch of Monster’s Twitch channel and live stream series. Zoned will work closely under TAUBLIEB Films’ creative direction to craft and execute a strategy to help expand the Monster brand in the gaming entertainment world.

For More Information:

https://www.twitch.tv/monsterenergy