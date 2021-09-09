Mortal Expands Nationwide & Completes First Raise To Fund Rapid Growth

BOULDER, Colo. — Mortal, a Boulder-based beverage company producing Mortal Kombucha and Mortal XXX Hard Kombucha is poised for its best year in business yet. Among its milestones are triple digit sales growth, new markets and store placements across the United States, the completion of their first fundraising round, and the launch of hard kombucha in Colorado.

SALES & DISTRIBUTION

It’s not every day a small batch beverage brand explodes (in a good way) across the country, and Mortal has its distribution partners KeHE and UNFl to credit to the rapid growth already achieved in 2021: up nearly 500% YOY. Mortal’s eight kombucha flavors— Black Sage, Marg Simpson, Black Magic, Apparently It’s Love, Power Melon, Sour Ginger, Chill Flower, and Dem Apples — are now available in Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast, the Mid Atlantic, and the Midwest, spanning 40 States in the U.S..

Thirsty fermentation lovers can now find Mortal in new stores, too. These placements include Whole Foods in the Pacific Northwest, Mother’s Markets and Erewhon Market in Southern California, Down To Earth in Hawaii, Harmon’s in Utah, and Jungle Jim’s International Market and Woodman’s Market in the Midwest. Shop online and find a local retailer at mortalkombucha.com/where-to-buy/.

MORTAL XXX HARD KOMBUCHA

Earlier this year, Mortal introduced the Mortal XXX Hard Kombucha line that includes Cucumber Cool Off, Pineapple Kapow, Guavaloha Punch, and Lavender Afternoon. Each flavor is vibrant, fun and totally crushable. It has a 5.2% ABV, which walks a fine line to the rebellion that is indulging in a second. The eco-conscious decision to make the hard kombucha in 355mL cans is to make it not only recyclable, but easy to travel with for camping or enjoying around the pool.

Available in 4-packs and distributed exclusively by Colorado Craft Distributors, Mortal XXX Hard Kombucha is now available across Colorado in cans and kegs for both on and off-premise sales. It can be found in all Whole Foods and Natural Grocers stores that carry alcohol as well as a handful of independent liquor stores throughout the state.

LOOKING FORWARD

In August, Mortal completed its first-ever fundraising round on a convertible note. The investment was made up of strategic investors with expertise in beverage, brand and distribution. Canard Ventures, a Boulder, CO based venture firm with a portfolio of early-stage brands across many sectors participated as well as Manna Capital Partners out of Louisville, Kentucky.

“The Mortal brand has a lot of vision when it comes to emerging categories in beverage. We’re excited to partner with Mortal and help them amplify their efforts. ” said Kevin Attkisson, partner Manna Capital Partners.

The completed convertible round will support retail expansion on both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic fronts, as well as considerable investment into marketing.

“Brands are everything in this category,” said Lon McGowan, founder of Canard Ventures, “and Mortal has been able to quickly establish itself as an outstanding brand on the shelves in this extremely competitive category.”

In addition to investment partners, Mortal attributes success to strong partnerships in all aspects of their business— including premium ingredient producers, world-class Scoby cultivators, hard-working, strategic distributors; and everyone in between.

Looking towards the future, Mortal plans to expand its brand from kombucha into more functional beverage spaces.

ABOUT MORTAL

Founded in 2017 by Becca Schepps, Mortal Kombucha is a big, agro, juiced up, supersized, scoby slashing, fruit-fist of fury that wants to hook you up with some bada** bro-biotics. It isn’t sunrise salutation sipping booch. It’s smack your face off, rip your guts out, feed it some good stuff, and then shove ’em back in booch. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Mortal Kombucha is currently available across 40 states, in retailers such as WholeFoods, Natural Grocers, Woodmans and Northwest Grocers. Mortal Kombucha’s harder counterpart is Mortal XXX. It’s organic, gluten-free, rice-free, real hard kombucha, flavored and supercharged with all-natural, organic ingredients. It’s all the foofoo probiotics you love about ordinary kombucha, now with 5.2%ABV. It’s just the right amount of rebel.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/mortal-mid-year-2021