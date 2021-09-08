MTN DEW Launches THRASHED APPLE Available Exclusively At The Kroger Family Of Companies

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Just in time for the fall, MTN DEW has combined its bold citrus taste with the classic crisp of apple flavor for the brand new MTN DEW THRASHED APPLE. Forget about apple picking and apple pie, take apple flavor to the extreme with the new THRASHED APPLE – a refreshing new DEW, for those who aren’t afraid to turn the dial up to 10!

Take apple flavor to the extreme with new MTN DEW THRASHED APPLE, exclusively at Kroger Family of Companies locations

“DEW is thrilled to introduce MTN DEW THRASHED APPLE in partnership with Kroger, a long-standing partner who has embraced bold DEW flavor innovations,” says Pat O’Toole, vice president, marketing MTN DEW. “With the perfect combination of tart and sweet, THRASHED APPLE is a refreshingly bold drink that only DEW could deliver. We have created MTN DEW THRASHED APPLE with the confidence that it will become a quick favorite amongst DEW Nation.”

Beginning Sept. 13, MTN DEW THRASHED APPLE will be available at Kroger Family of Companies locations in-store and online; including Kroger, Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, QFC, Ralph’s, Smith’s and others – in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-pack cans. The flavor drop marks one of Kroger’s biggest beverage launches in history.

The MTN DEW THRASHED APPLE design features its own heavy metal band of DEW characters – including a rockin’ tree jamming on the guitar and a rebellious trio of apples on the bass, drums and mic.

Kroger celebrates the flavor drop with a fully integrated rollout across digital and brick-and-mortar retail, including a social media campaign using #RockYourTastebuds.

Find all Kroger Family of Companies locations across the U.S. via the store locator: kroger.com/stores/search

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW, the permanent DEW product line includes MTN DEW KICKSTART, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE, MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON ZERO SUGAR.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands.

