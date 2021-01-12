Mtn Dew Takes Flavor To The Extreme With Major Melon And Major Melon Zero Sugar

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Mtn Dew is going pink with Mtn Dew Major Melon, a new thirst-quenching offering that takes flavor to the extreme. Made for those who embrace fearlessness and fun times in life, this marquee addition to the brand’s beverage portfolio features the great taste of watermelon with a DEW twist. Mtn Dew Major Melon – also available in a Zero Sugar variety – is the first permanent flavor offering in more than a decade and is available nationwide now.

“Watermelon is a truly transportive taste, evoking feelings of freedom and nostalgia,” said Nicole Portwood, vice president, marketing, Mtn Dew. “As a brand, Mtn Dew is always pushing the envelope to bring DEW Nation the next bold taste that they crave in a way only DEW can. We found watermelon to be the number one choice of flavors tested amongst our fans, and MTN DEW Major Melon is our answer for those who are looking for a refreshing charge to keep them invigorated all day long.”

The introduction of Mtn Dew Major Melon is sure to bring fans the feeling of warm summer days – even in the middle of winter. Both Mtn Dew Major Melon and Mtn Dew Major Melon Zero Sugar are available nationwide at retailers and online in 20 oz. bottles, 2 liter bottles, 12-packs of 12 oz. cans and a variety of other single and multipack sizes.

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW® MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW® MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUAR.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business.

