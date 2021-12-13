Navy Hill Launches Two New Flavors To Its Line Of Cocktail Mixers: Blood Orange and Grapefruit Soda

RICHMOND, Va. — Navy Hill has launched two new flavors to its all-star lineup of premium half tonic half soda mixers. The new flavors, Blood Orange, and Grapefruit Soda are on shelves now across the country and available online. Navy Hill Sodas are available at over 3,000 retailers nationwide including: Whole Foods, Publix, Amazon, and navyhill.com

Navy-Hill Co-founders Jenny Lucas and Katie Williams describe their mixers as the first “sonic” (blend of club soda and tonic) on the market as well as the first cocktail mixer with electrolytes for hydration. The Mixers are only 17 calories and 5 grams per cocktail (Blood Orange has 40 calories), are all Natural, with no artificial sweeteners, no high fructose corn syrup, 56% less sugar and 61% less calories than standard tonic water.

Blood Orange is made with agave, real blood orange juice and a hint of lime. Pair the tangy citrus flavor with your favorite rum, tequila, vodka or enjoy it on its own over ice!

Grapefruit Club Soda is a refreshing choice with tart flavors and just a hint of sweetness. With only 5 calories per bottle, drink it over ice or use it to make your best Paloma!

Other flavors include Original, Ginger and Juniper. Each case contains 16 bottles. Bottles are 8.45 ounces. 16-pack makes 32 cocktails, retails for $49.99 or approximately $1.50 per cocktail.

Founded in 2017 by Founders Jenny Lucas and Katie Williams, Navy Hill is named after one of the seven hills of Richmond, Virginia. This all natural product is the first “sonic”, a blend of club soda and tonic, and the only juniper-flavored tonic. They are also the first cocktail mixer with electrolytes.

For More Information:

https://navyhill.com