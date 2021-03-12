NOCCO BCAA Beverage Partners with New Age Distribution in Colorado

LOS ANGELES – NOCCO – the leading no-carb, branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) beverage brand – has secured a partnership with New Age Distribution, one of the largest and most prominent independent direct store distributors in the country.

“NOCCO’s DSD expansion continues and we are excited to partner with Colorado’s premier distributor- New Age,” said Ben Jones, CEO, NOCCO USA. “Through our relationship with New Age, more consumers will find NOCCO at their local stores to inspire their workout and fuel Colorado’s healthy lifestyle.”

New Age specializes in healthy, better for you, beverages and snacks in several growth segments including energy drinks, premium bottled water, and kombucha. Garnering a reputation as the go-to distributor in Colorado, New Age consistently supports brands through an increased brand presence in key accounts, independents, and alternative channels.

NOCCO’s relationship with New Age follows a partnership with Classic Distribution in Southern California, Gotham Brands in New York, and most recent, NOCCO´s expansion into QuikTrip Arizona.

NOCCO is also currently available for purchase at GNC, bodybuilding.com, Amazon, and at gyms and retailers across the country. To learn more, visit www.nocco.com or follow them on Instagram.

About NOCCO

All NOCCO products are no sugar, no carbs, with a blend of BCAA’s (branched-chain amino acids), and vitamins. They are vegan and available with or without caffeine, and with different levels of BCAA’s. NOCCO is available in seven great tasting flavors: Caribbean, Peach, Tropical, Miami, and Limón Del Sol with caffeine and the caffeine-free flavors Apple and Caribbean BCAA+.

