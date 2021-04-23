O2 Beverage Company Achieves Carbon Neutrality

O2, maker of functional hydration products and the popular O2 Recovery drink, is partnering with One Tree Planted to create carbon offsets by planting trees in California. O2 has planted 5,158 trees so far this year with plans to plant a minimum of 3,000 a month moving forward – a number sure to grow as O2’s market share expands.

“Our goal is to be a force for positive change,” said O2 founder and CEO Dave Colina. “We experienced 10x growth online in 2020, and our carbon impact has grown as well. We’re determined to lead by example in our industry. If we can do it, so can others, and we’re excited for more companies to achieve this great milestone.”

Shipping partner Ware2Go calculated carbon emissions based on O2’s shipments, and O2 started planting trees through One Tree Planted to fully offset those emissions. O2 will plant one tree for every four packages shipped.

O2’s tree-planting efforts are focused on reforestation in California, though planting trees is just one of its many sustainability initiatives. O2 also uses recycled aluminum cans instead of plastic bottles, as well as sustainable packaging in shipping.

