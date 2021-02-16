Office Hours: Firm Up Financially in 2021; Join the Live Studio Audience

Office Hours, the show where experts bring their strategy and experience to bear against the complexities of growing brands, is returning to serve the BevNET and NOSH community with all-new episodes starting March 3.

This discussion will center on the state of financing options for growing food and beverage brands with guests Jessica Bates of Dwight Funding and Jeremy Triefenbach of Stage 1 Financial. The pair will leverage their knowledge of the lending markets and the internal financial operations of a variety of entrepreneurial companies to provide advice on seeing founders through the first half of 2021 and the uncertainties that remain due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They will offer thoughts on the ways brands can make affordable the changing sales and marketing strategies that they were forced to create during the lockdown of 2020, as well as discuss the availability and terms of a variety of potential capital streams that will help companies reset and move forward.

In 2020, many food and beverage companies actually evolved strategically due to lockdowns — but now they face hard choices about following the branches they grew or digging into their original plans. Bates and Triefench will answer audience questions about how the next generation of brands can find support for their plans, no matter how they shift.

Live Studio Audience:

As always, we are happy to take questions ahead of time to make sure they’re addressed during the discussion alongside those of the studio audience. Subscribers of BevNET and NOSH can join the live studio audience and have their questions answered by the experts on our upcoming show.

About Office Hours

Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading media property dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Founded in 1996, BevNET provides comprehensive, cross-channel, up-to-the-minute information about the beverage industry and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages. BevNET attracts brands, suppliers, ingredients providers, service providers, retailers, and distributors.

About NOSH

NOSH is the leading source for informed, comprehensive coverage and context for the growing community of businesses with Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged food. As the food-focused extension of BevNET.com, NOSH offers products in a variety of media that reaches engaged brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers.