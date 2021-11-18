Oh Hi’s Sparkling CBD Seltzers Available Online Nationwide

Oh Hi Beverages’ lineup of CBD-infused sparkling seltzers are now available to purchase online at cbdohhi.com. These bubbly CBD-infused beverages have the right amount of flavor to rev your soul and ease your woes. Light, crisp and refreshing, Oh Hi’s CBD seltzers can be delivered to doorsteps nationwide.

Oh Hi CBD-infused seltzers contain 20mg of fast-acting, flavorless CBD and are a tasty way to get a daily dose of CBD. With Pomegranate, Lemon Lime, Ginger Basil Limeade and Grapefruit varieties, Oh Hi includes 5g of pure cane sugar in every can for maximum flavor.

“Oh Hi’s infused beverages are a non-alcoholic favorite that give calm focus, relaxation, and studies show that CBD positively impacts pain and inflammation. Our seltzers contain naturally occurring terpenes and aromatic organic compounds that enhance the experience,” says Jonny Radding, co-founder of Oh Hi. “And they just taste damn good.”

CBD beverages from Oh Hi, which also produces a lineup THC-infused sparkling seltzers, are available for direct shipping in all states that allow CBD and can also been found on shelves in brick and mortar stores in in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Virginia, thanks to a partnership with Republic National Distributing Company and in Michigan through Oath Distributing.

Delicious without artificial flavors or additives, all Oh Hi CBD seltzers are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and contain no THC.

ABOUT OH HI BEVERAGES

Oh Hi Beverages is a Colorado-based company with a flavor-forward lineup of THC- and CBD-infused sparkling seltzers. Founded in 2018 by Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, a co-owner of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating, Oh Hi brings the expertise and culture of Colorado craft beer and cannabis together. Oh Hi CBD-infused seltzers contain 20mg of CBD and are available in canned 12oz. 4-packs in retail stores in select states. Oh Hi Pomegranate THC seltzer won Gold at the 2019 Cannabis Cup. For more information, visit OhHiBev.com.

For More Information:

http://cbdohhi.com