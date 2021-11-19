Once Upon A Coconut Now Certified USDA Organic

Once Upon A Coconut, a premium coconut water with a purpose (for every case sold, 10% is donated to charity), is now certified USDA organic!

Being organically produced is of the utmost importance to Once Upon A Coconut, which is why getting USDA Organic certified has been a top priority.

For those who aren’t fully aware of the meaning or importance of this, here’s a 101:

USDA certified organic foods are grown and processed according to federal guidelines addressing, among many factors, soil quality, animal raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives. Organic producers rely on natural substances and physical, mechanical, or biologically based farming methods to the fullest extent possible.

Produce can only be called organic if it’s certified to have grown on soil that had no prohibited substances applied for three years prior to harvest. Prohibited substances include most synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

Once Upon A Coconut is available on OnceUponACoconut.com and Amazon in two delicious flavors — Pure, the 100% coconut water you know and love, made with young coconuts, making it sweeter and tastier, and Sparkling + Energy- the first of its kind, which adds an added boost of energy equivalent to a tall cup of coffee, making it a healthier alternative to sugary energy drinks.

Just another reason to enjoy drinking the legend.

