Once Upon A Coconut Supports Breast Cancer Awareness With Special Limited Edition “Pink” Can For The Cause

During the month of October, Once Upon A Coconut, a premium coconut water brand with a purpose, will be donating 15% of the proceeds from the sale of each special “Pink” Edition Case of Pure (12-pack) sold on OnceUponACoconut.com to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The sleek, limited-run “Pink” collection for the cure was hand-designed by Alan Vladusic, the brand’s co-founder in an effort to support Breast Cancer during the month of October and beyond. 2021 marks the second year Once Upon A Coconut has teamed up with the National Breast Cancer Foundation as a way of giving back universally.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces once again with the National Breast Cancer Foundation in the fight against breast cancer,” says Once Upon A Coconut CEO, John Chiorando. “My wife is a breast cancer survivor, so this cause is especially close to my heart. It’s an honor for Once Upon A Coconut to help support this wonderful organization’s mission to help women and inspire hope to all those affected by breast cancer.”

Each case of Once Upon A Coconut’s Pink Edition has a retail price of $21.99 and is available while supplies last – exclusively at OnceUponACoconut.com.

More than just coconut water, Once Upon A Coconut’s mission is to pour with a purpose. It consistently gives back to the communities and people that need it. For every case of Once Upon A Coconut sold, the brand donates 10% of profits to various charities year round.

About NBCF

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. There is currently no known cure for Breast Cancer, and its early diagnosis is critical to survival. The National Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission is to help women by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. For more information, please visit: nationalbreastcancer.org.

For More Information:

https://onceuponacoconut.com/