Phocus Supports Thousands Of Teachers Through Buy One, Gift One Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Phocus, the natural energy-providing sparkling water announced their Buy One. Gift One. A Case for Teachers. Program. This event donates a free case of Phocus to nominated teachers for each case of Phocus purchased by customers all month long.

Customers are encouraged to purchase their favorite Phocus flavors at their local retailer or online during Teacher Appreciation Month (May). Once purchased, the customer will enter their unique discount code at drinkphocus.com to nominate their favorite teacher to receive a FREE case of Phocus on us.

“Over the past 12 months, teachers have been forced to implement change at an unprecedented level,” said Phocus CEO Todd Creek. “Phocus is the perfect gift as it provides teachers with a healthy, energizing and brain-focusing pick me up. We’re providing students and parents a convenient and free way to say ‘thank you.’”

In Louisville, Phocus is available at all area Kroger locations, Paul’s Fruit Markets and Heine Brothers, select CVS stores, along with a number of gyms, fitness and sports facilities.

How it works

Simply purchase a case of Phocus, either online or at your favorite retailer

You’ll get a unique offer code

If purchasing online, add a case of Phocus to your cart, checkout and you’ll get a follow up email with your unique code and link to the nomination page

On the landing page, enter the name and email address of the teacher you want to gift a FREE case of Phocus

The teacher then gets notified they’ve been selected.

Then, they’ll add their favorite case of Phocus to their cart and it’s on its way to their doorstep for FREE the same day!

Phocus recently announced their new, bolder packaging which is currently rolling out across all Phocus flavors: Blood Orange, Peach, Yuzu & Lime, Grapefruit, Cucumber, Natural and the newest flavor, Cola, which recently won “Best New Product” in BevNET’s Best of 2020 Awards.

About Phocus

Established in 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky, Clear/Cut Phocus (Phocus) is the first-of-its-kind premium sparkling water containing caffeine from tea. Infused with the naturally occurring, mood boosting amino acid L-theanine, it is specially formulated to provide an even, smooth release of energy. Phocus contains zero calories, sugars, sodium, or sweeteners, as part of its commitment to keeping drinkers fueled and focused with nothing bad so they can ‘phocus’ on the good. Phocus is currently available nationwide in Cola, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, Peach, Cherry Cola, Root Beer, and Natural flavors.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkphocus.com/