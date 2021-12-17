Positive Beverage Rolls Out to Over 900 QuikTrip Locations Nationally

Newport Beach, Calif. – Aligned with the mission to spread positivity through healthy hydration, Positive Beverage and QuikTrip announced its national partnership for the brands sparkling Immunity Boost and updated Positive Energy lines to be featured in over 900 locations across the country!

“QuikTrip was our first C-store choice as we rapidly scale through multiple categories which includes our updated Positive Energy portfolio. With QuikTrip’s vision and values combined with a diverse customer base and geographical coverage, they will truly be a partner to bring healthy hydration — to the masses!” said CEO, Shannon Argyros.

Noting the Company’s founding mission to provide families with healthy, cost-accessible beverages, she continues, “…we’re proud to hold our Immunity Boost portfolio under the two-dollar price-point with quarterly promotions through 2022 to give every shopper a healthy option at an accessible price point, especially as shoppers feel inflation. We feel this is the best way to ‘walk the walk’ bringing positivity into households at a time where health, wellness and community are front-of-mind for individuals and families coming out of 2021, so no family is economically restricted from stocking healthy options in their pantries.”

Why Positive Beverage Sparkling Immunity Boost?

It doesn’t take a pandemic to know that immunity is more than a passing trend in beverage and Positive Beverage Immunity Boost is here to provide sparkling hydration to keep your busy day going! Not far from its original sparkling zero calorie beverages introduced in 2018, the brand recently updated the packaging to more easily convey the beneficial attributes to make it a shelf hero!

Founded on the promise to fuel one’s day with better ingredients and have enough essential vitamins to see it through, with the flip of a tab you’ll experience a naturally flavored, sparkling beverage packed with the brands perfect combination of 110% all added vitamins, hydrating Potassium electrolytes and strength-building Calcium. Great for the entire family, all varieties are NON-GMO Project Verified, Vegan Certified, zero calorie, zero sugar and free of artificial color and preservatives!

Positive Energy – The Jolt You’ve Been Waiting For

Merging the parent company’s original energy portfolio, Positive Beverage recently debuted the brands updated line of great-for-you energy beverages dubbed, Positive Energy! Staking its claim for the name and tagline Positive Energy in 2012, the brand continues to make good on the claim by being the only Simply Beneficial energy drink as positive for your health as it is for your daily routine. Packed with 160mg of caffeine from green-tea and healthy potassium electrolytes, it’s as functional as it is positively impactful for hydration.

Keeping the immunity benefits from its core line, Positive Energy now offers natural, sustained energy without the crash, through the addition of Vitamin C and Zinc for a zero-calorie drink that can fuel your busy day or playful night! Our favorite thing about it? It could be the coconut lime vacation from Tropical Bliss… or the bold and bright Watermelon Mania… but for us, it’s the refreshing Summer ice cream truck creamsicle flavor that they appropriately call Poppin’ Orange!

Want it on your dock or shelves? Get in line. With all flavors selling out during the NBWA show this past October, the brand has tripled its production to supply its current and new retail partners, including a launch within over 900+ QuikTrip locations across the country.

For more information regarding all things Positive, please contact Sales@PositiveBeverage.com

