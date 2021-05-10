Power Through Your Afternoon With Perrier Energize

ARLINGTON, VA – Now available nationwide, Perrier Energize is the brand’s first-ever line of carbonated energy beverages. Powered by the effervescent spirit of mineral water from France, and plant-based caffeine from organic Green Coffee and Yerba Mate extracts, the latest innovation from Perrier is the perfect afternoon ‘pick me up’.

Perrier Energize is available in three refreshing, natural flavors including — Pomegranate, Grapefruit, and Tangerine – and each can delivers approximately the same amount of caffeine as an 8 fl. oz cup of coffee. The new line of products is certified organic, low-calorie, with no artificial sweeteners. “As we continue to innovate within our premium waters portfolio, bringing unique product offerings and experiences to fans is a top priority,” said Thomas Conquet, Marketing Director, Nestle Premium Waters, Nestle USA. “For Perrier, a brand known for its uplifting refreshment, the move to the functional beverage space felt like a natural extension, and we are excited to introduce a new low-calorie option powered by plant-based caffeine that differentiates us from competitors.”

Perrier Energize joins the Perrier brand’s broad line-up of carbonated mineral water including Perrier Original, and the full assortment of Perrier flavored carbonated mineral water with natural flavors including Lime, Pink Grapefruit, Peach, Pineapple and more.

Just in time for summer, Perrier Energize is now available at retailers including Target, CVS, 7-Eleven, and Amazon. The suggested retail price is $6.49 for a 10-can fridge pack.

