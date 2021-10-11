Purpose Tea Hires CPG Brand Veteran Todd Allison As Chief Growth Officer

Dallas, Texas — Purpose Tea, the beverage company powered by social purpose, announced the hiring of Todd Allison to join the executive team as the brand’s first Chief Growth Officer. Allison, a military veteran and Air Force Academy graduate, brings more than 15 years of CPG sales and brand management leadership to Purpose Tea. Allison has previous experience scaling distribution and growing revenue for food and beverage brands including Anheuser-Busch, General Mills, and McCormick & Company.

“Purpose Tea is poised for exponential growth and I’m excited to join the founder, Chi, to fulfill the brand’s vision of building a healthier and more equitable world. Not only is purple tea an exciting innovation that offers consumers unique health benefits, the brand also offers a way to make a meaningful difference in the world,” says Todd Allison.

As Chief Growth Officer, Allison’s core responsibilities will be growing distribution, sales and revenue for Purpose Tea. With his multi- channel expertise and focus on national large format accounts including Kroger, Walmart, Costco, Target, Publix, Albertsons/Safeway, and Food Lion, Allison has successfully built brands leveraging DSD networks and hybrid routes to market.

“With our recent enterprise-wide launch into Kroger, I knew we needed a rock star to grow the brand at this important retailer and beyond. Todd’s leadership in brand management and sales has generated significant growth for other well-known brands in our category and I’m excited he will bring that leadership to Purpose Tea. More than that, I’m so proud that he’s a military veteran and shares our values of service and is passionate about our mission-driven brand,” says Chi Nguyen, founder of Purpose Tea.

Allison’s drive for excellence extends beyond the CPG world and his passion for service and helping others is demonstrated through his tenure as Air Force Captain, combat veteran in Iraq, and his involvement in multiple children’s and veterans’ organizations. Allison joins Purpose Tea with excitement not only towards Purpose Tea’s brand and product, but the company’s mission to lift female tea workers from poverty which aligns with his spirit of service and desire to contribute to the company’s triple bottom line: People, Planet and Profit.

About Purpose Tea

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Purpose Tea is a beverage company powered by social purpose whose vision is to build a healthier and more just world. Their mission-driven business powers healthier lives by empowering the most vulnerable in the business of tea, female tea pickers, and providing better-for-you beverages in the form of antioxidant-rich, ready-to-drink purple teas. Purpose Purple Tea features the newest innovation in tea, the purple tea leaf, which provides up to 50% more antioxidant activity than green or black tea leaves. In addition to the great taste of Purpose Tea, each purchase empowers a young woman’s future through their Seed a Future Initiative. Funding raised through the purchase of each Purpose Tea supports Kenyan women tea pickers by providing training and education, scholarships for children and access to land. Learn more about Purpose Tea on @purpose_tea on Instagram, @PurposeTea on Facebook.

For More Information:

https://purposetea.com/