RDCL Superfoods Expands Plant-Based Offerings with Super Cocoa

LOS ANGELES — Aiming to disrupt and revolutionize the healthy foods market, Los Angeles-based start-up RDCL Superfoods (pronounced “radical”) expands its product line with the debut of Super Cocoa. Super Cocoa is a nutritious way to enjoy hot chocolate, offering the same sweet, rich flavor and creamy consistency of traditional hot cocoa, but replacing the sugar and artificial ingredients with nutrient-dense, whole-food, plant-based ingredients that are completely new to this category. A box of 12 individual Super Cocoa servings is available online for a retail price of $27.99 ($2.33 per serving).

Made with two types of real cocoa (organic pure Cacao and a rich Dutch-process Cocoa) for an indulgent flavor blend; loaded with 6 grams of organic pea protein per serving, plus organic vegetables (including kale, spinach, broccoli, beets, and cauliflower); fruits (such as blueberry, elderberry, and strawberry); and gluten-free ancient grains and seeds (such as oats, chia, and quinoa); this 100% plant-based beverage has only 1 gram of naturally occurring sugar. It’s easily and quickly made by mixing it with hot water or plant-based milk (it can also be enjoyed ice-cold like a chocolate shake).

“The hot cocoas we grew up with, and that are still typically served today, often include lots of bad-for-you ingredients that today’s consumers really don’t want,” sid RDCL Co-Founder and CEO Donny Makower. “We knew there was a way to keep the same delicious, warming, nostalgic experience we all love while getting rid of the junk we don’t. So, we eliminated the hydrogenated oils, refined sugars, corn syrup, dairy, carrageenan and all the artificial ingredients that had found their way into commercial cocoas, and we replaced them with real, nutrient-rich, plant-based ingredients that are beneficial for optimal well-being.”

As Zak Zaidman, RDCL’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, puts it, “we shouldn’t have to choose between eating nourishing whole foods and so-called ‘guilty pleasures.’ With Super Cocoa you can get the best of both worlds.”

About RDCL Superfoods

RDCL champions and promotes the health, ethical, and ecological benefits of plant-based nutrition. Co-founders Donny Makower, Tyler Malin, and Zak Zaidman are committed to helping people establish and maintain healthy habits and clean living; RDCL Superfoods was created to leverage the power of plants to achieve this. RDCL products are formulated with real foods and powerful, functional botanicals, and can be easily incorporated into one’s daily routine.

Backed by evidence-based scientific research, and with the expert input of a leading nutritionist and a cardiologist who supports plant-based nutrition, RDCL products are designed to meet essential daily needs like improved nutrition, better hydration, stress reduction, immunity support, and more.

Their first products, Radical Elements, debuted in late 2020 after a sprint to market to support specific needs during the pandemic. Radical Elements offers two flavor and functional options: Passion Fruit (designed to support hydration, immunity, energy, and focus) and Dragon Fruit Superberry (designed to support hydration, immunity, and stress reduction). Products in the RDCL pipeline include complete-nutrition functional shakes, broths, juices, teas, coffee creamers, and more.

https://rdclsuperfoods.com/