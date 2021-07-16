Rhythm CBD Seltzers Drops Limited Edition 250mL Rhythm Dream Sleepy Time Seltzer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Rhythm CBD Seltzers launched a smaller version of its popular end-of-day beverage, Rhythm Dream, a Blackberry Lavender flavored sleep aid. Consumers now have a choice between the original 12 Fl Oz (355mL) sized Rhythm Dream with 15mg of broad spectrum hemp extract and 5mg of melatonin, or the new 250mL can with 10mg CBD and 3mg of melatonin, for quick and easy consumption to wind down the day. The 250mL Rhythm Dreams are a limited edition product for direct to consumer sales only, currently available at drinkrhythm.com as a 6-pack for $23.99 or a 12-pack for $44.99.

“Our customers love the restful night’s sleep Rhythm Dream provides and requested a smaller format, so we listened and delivered,” said Ian Monat, CEO & Co-Founder of Rhythm.

With emulsion provided by Vertosa, a science-first company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products, each 250mL can contains 10mg of broad-spectrum nano-CBD and 3mg of melatonin. This slimmed down version of Rhythm Dream is the first of Rhythm’s three beverages to be available in a 250mL can. The Company has plans to later launch similar versions of the Rhythm Recover soothing seltzer and the Rhythm Awake energizing seltzer for consumers and eventually into the wholesale channel. All of Rhythm’s seltzers are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, keto-friendly, low calorie, and sugar free.

Additionally, Rhythm reached its goal of raising $250K in a friends and family capital raise, spearheaded by the Company’s CFO & Co-Founder, Martín Guerrero. The investment will be used to scale inventory, launch new products, boost trade marketing and establish partnerships with distributors.

“We’re humbled by the confidence that our investors have shown in us and can’t wait to use the capital to drive Rhythm’s strategic initiatives forward,” said Martín Guerrero. Rhythm is also pleased to announce a new Board of Advisors consisting of leading subject-matter experts in Marketing, Engineering, and Finance & Strategy.

On the Marketing Team is Gabriel Ramirez from August United, one of AdWeek’s fastest-growing marketing agencies. As Vice President of August United, Ramirez has unique experience with publishing, media and advertising, providing him with strategic insights for navigating the constantly evolving digital media landscape. Rounding out the Marketing Team is marketing agency veteran and consumer brand strategy and engagement expert, Colleen Leddy.

Martin Kockx, a 12-year production and packaging technology engineer is filling the role of the Technical & Engineering Advisor. Kockx was most recently a CAPEX Project Manager for a rapidly-growing CPG company focused on Ready-to-Drink beverages. Lastly, seasoned investment professional Jeff Monat rounds out the board as the Finance & Strategy Advisor. Jeff has been investing in cannabis since 2013, including Rhythm, and is currently a Partner with cannabis-focused private equity firm, Merida Capital Holdings.

About Rhythm CBD Seltzers

Rhythm CBD Seltzers is an infused beverage company that develops and sells delicious, functional drinks featuring CBD, adaptogens and superfoods that put your mind and body in harmony. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Rhythm launched in August 2020 selling its drinks direct to consumer online and has quickly expanded into over 100 wholesale points of distribution in 13 states. Rhythm was founded by a sommelier musician who discovered the benefits of CBD through using it when playing live music. Profits from the Rhythm apparel store are donated to the Save The Music Foundation.

For More Information:

https://drinkrhythm.com