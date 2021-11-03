Rhythm CBD Seltzers Launches Rhythm Sport, Combining Hemp, Electrolytes and B Vitamins

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Infused beverage brand, Rhythm CBD Seltzers has launched its latest functional wellness product, Rhythm Sport. Rhythm Sport is a lightly sparkling beverage infused with 15 milligrams of broad spectrum hemp extract, an electrolyte blend with B vitamins and natural strawberry and hibiscus flavors.

This new strawberry hibiscus hydration beverage has only 5 calories, zero carbs, and is naturally sweetened with monk fruit. Developed for adults leading an active lifestyle who are looking to stay hydrated and balanced, it’s loaded with magnesium, potassium, sodium, and vitamin B 3, 6, and 12. Various B vitamins are known to help promote a healthy metabolism, and can be an especially beneficial supplement for vegan or vegetarian consumers, as Vitamin B12 is not naturally occurring in most plant foods.

“At Rhythm we make products for your mind and your body. We had both the well-being and hydration needs of the professional and casual athlete in mind when developing Rhythm Sport.” said Ian Monat, CEO & Co-Founder of Rhythm. “CBD is now legal in the Olympics and the NFL is spending $1M to study CBD. It’s only a matter of time before athletes everywhere will use CBD in addition to their hydration regimen, so why not combine both benefits into a single, great-tasting beverage?,” Monat added.

Rhythm Sport is the latest and fourth variety in Rhythm CBD Seltzers’ lineup of wellness-focused, functional, hemp-infused seltzers. The lineup also includes a lemon ginger-flavored soothing seltzer, Rhythm Recover, for post-workout recovery, a grapefruit-rosemary-flavored energizing seltzer, Rhythm Awake for a jitter-free caffeine boost, and the blackberry lavender-flavored Rhythm Dream sleepy time seltzer. No sugar or artificial sweeteners are added to Rhythm beverages. All flavors, colors, and sweeteners are natural and plant-based. Consumers can purchase Rhythm Sport 12oz cans in a six pack for $34.99, and a 12-pack for $66.99 at drinkrhythm.com. Rhythm Sport is also available for wholesale purchases nationwide.

All of Rhythm’s sparkling beverages are infused with a nanoemulsion formula developed by Vertosa, and are crafted to be vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, keto-friendly, low calorie, sugar-free, and packaged in post-recycled & sustainable materials.

About Rhythm CBD Seltzers

Rhythm is an infused beverage company that develops and sells delicious, functional wellness drinks featuring CBD, adaptogens and superfoods to put your mind and body in harmony. Rhythm launched in August 2020 selling its drinks direct to consumer online and has quickly expanded into over 130 wholesale points of distribution across 20 states. Rhythm was founded by a sommelier musician who discovered the benefits of CBD through using it when playing live music. Profits from the Rhythm apparel store are donated to the Save The Music Foundation. For more information visit drinkrhythm.com or follow @drinkrhythm on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

