RISE Brewing Co. Expands Product Line With Multi-Serve Non-Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Offerings

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Continuing to innovate and expand on their product lines, RISE Brewing Co., the nitro cold brew coffee and oat milk company focused on organic beverages with real ingredients, announced that their Organic Nitro Cold Brew Coffee flavors – OriginalBlack, Oat Milk Latte, Oat Milk Mocha and Oat Milk Vanilla – will now be available in Non-Nitro Multi-Serve Cold Brew Coffee tetrapaks. The new 1 quart servings will be available on the RISEBrewing Co. website for $49.99 starting July 14th, 2021.

“After running through customer feedback and taking a closer look at purchasing patterns, we saw an opportunity to develop a solution for those who enjoy multiple cups of cold brew each day,” said Melissa Kalimov, RISEBrewing Co. Chief Operating Officer. “We’re excited to expand our beverage offerings &give customers a perfect work from home caffeine option to fuel their focus.” HarryConnolly, RISE’s Director of Sales, shares,“SPINs data shows us that the Multi-Serve item sales have grown by 45% during the last year, contributing to over one third of the total RTD Coffee category growth, despite only contributing to a fifth of the category’s sales.”

The new RISE Brewing Co. Multi-Serve Nitro Cold Brew Coffees are dairy free, vegan, USDA Organic, Non-GMO and contain 32 ounces per container – so, 4-6 glasses of a 6-8 oz pour. Re-imagining how to best communicate the caffeine level on the packaging, RISE has equipped each Multi-Serve flavor with a specified caffeine level ranging from 1-3, which can be viewed on the front of each tetrapak. All four Multi-Serve Cold Brew Coffee flavors will be available for purchase on the RISE BrewingCo. website for $49.99 starting July 14th, 2021 and in select retailers soon after.

RISE Brewing Co. brews nitro cold-brew coffee kegs and shelf-stable cans for grocery stores, convenience stores, offices, bars/restaurants, and cafes. Our flagship, award-winning Original Black coffee is organic, non-GMO, non-dairy, and 0 calories. Think a super light, refreshing stout beer meets iced coffee with a frothy head. An infusion of nitrogen gives RISE its distinctive, creamy cascade. We also have a line of organic dairy and non-dairy lattes – including our multi-award-winning Oat Milk Latte, and Oat Milk Mocha.

https://risebrewingco.com/