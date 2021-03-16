Shine Water Expands Distribution to QuikTrip Locations Throughout the Carolinas

ShineWater the Zero Sugar, Vitamin D packed beverage is now stocked in markets throughout North and South Carolina

ShineWater, the company that created the first enhanced water with 100% of your daily dose of Vitamin D is now in QuikTrip stores throughout the states of North and South Carolina. Originally founded in Charleston, South Carolina, ShineWater is returning home with new flavors and a physician-developed recipe that has been clinically tested to prove real health value rooted in nutritional science.

“It’s no secret that vitamin D deficiency is a global health problem. We have been able to provide a solution for this by delivering meaningful amounts of the vitamins and nutrients,” said Ryan Coon, Chief Marketing Officer. “Through our delicious, vibrant, zero sugar flavors, you will be able to sip, enjoy, and feel good about the beverage you are drinking all at the same time.”

With flavors like Mixed Berry Acai, Coconut Lime, Kiwi Cucumber, Peach Mango, Strawberry Lemon, and Pomegranate Grape, there is an option to fit everyone’s favorite flavor profiles. Their unique formula was physician engineered to promote optimum health by delivering the most favorable amount of nutrition that our bodies need. Chock full of Vitamin D (they don’t call it sunshine in a bottle for no reason), electrolytes, antioxidants and to top it off, contains zero sugar – ShineWater supports bone health, immune function, daily hydration for a healthier lifestyle.

These delicious beverages also contain the following vitamins and minerals:

Magnesium – To protect your heart and support bone health with 40% of your daily Magnesium needs

Zinc – To help regulate immune function and contains positive effects on memory which helps us learn more effectively

Potassium – The beverages contain 10% of your recommended daily needs of potassium can help reduce blood pressure and regulate your heart

Calcium – A vital mineral for bone development, growth, and maintenance – it also helps regulate muscle contraction.

If you are excited about trying ShineWater for yourself, it can be found in local QuikTrip market locations.

About ShineWater:

Founded in 2015 and developed by a physician, ShineWater reimagined what an enhanced beverage should be, with 100% of your daily Vitamin D. They create superior beverages that taste fantastic and promote optimum health using the power of natural ingredients, ZERO sugar, and Vitamin D – “Sunshine In A Bottle”. ShineWater provides the vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals you need without the addition of sugar or artificial ingredients. Each nutrient is carefully chosen based on nutrition science and delivered in amounts that matter. As a mission-driven company, they impact people beyond their distribution footprint. A portion of sales are donated to their social partner, OneWorld Health. ShineWater’s team is working like crazy to get product coverage nationwide. Interested in selling or distributing ShineWater? Call the team at 989-891-6513 or email ShineOn@shinewater.com

For More Information:

https://www.shinewater.com/