SONIC Drive-In Announces Launch of New Drink Mixes

OKLAHOMA CITY — SONIC Drive-In is debuting SONIC Drink Mix Singles-To-Go in its wildly popular Cherry Limeade, Ocean Water, and Strawberry Lemonade flavors. The introduction of the new drink mixes is SONIC’s latest innovation to offer fans access to the iconic flavors they love when they’re unable to visit one of the brand’s more than 3,500 Drive-In locations.

Each box of zero sugar, low-calorie drink mixes feature six easy-to-use stick packs that can be mixed into a standard, 16.9-ounce-size water bottle, making them perfect for on-the-go moments. Whether traveling, relaxing at the beach, or out at the park with family and friends, SONIC will now be there to refresh fans anytime, anywhere.

“We’re always striving to give our guests new opportunities to enjoy our iconic flavors in new and exciting ways. The new Singles-To-Go Drink Mixes are the perfect way to meet the needs of thirsty SONIC fans wherever life takes them,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for SONIC.

The drink mixes will be available at HEB and select Walmart locations starting this fall, and at all Dollar General locations in February 2022. Additional retailers will be announced soon. The Jel Sert Company, makers of SONIC gelatin, pudding mixes, and shelf-stable freezer bars, will manufacture the new drink mixes. The partnership was brokered by SONIC’s licensing agency, Brand Central.

About SONIC Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

About The Jel Sert Company

The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that’s been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry since 1926. For nearly a century, generations of families have enjoyed Jel Sert’s products, which include dessert mixes, drink mixes, and freezer bars. For more information, visit jelsert.com

