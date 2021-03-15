Soylent Expands Distribution Through Partnership with Walgreens

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Soylent Nutrition, Inc., the company that pioneered drinkable, complete meals and is known as a leader in the direct-to-consumer space, expands its retail footprint with another national launch into US Walgreens locations, including Duane Reade stores.

“We’re on a mission to make complete, sustainable nutrition accessible, appealing, and affordable to all. As more consumers strive to figure out the balance of work, school and family schedules in a time with so much change, we want to ensure they can access better-for-you, nutritious options where they are already shopping,” said Demir Vangelov, Soylent’s CEO. “We have a massive online consumer base, however, we know that many of our consumers still like to grab nutritional products when they are picking up their other pharmacy items at Walgreens, so this is a win-win.”

Even during the pandemic, Soylent has continued to find success in traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels three years after making the first jump from e-commerce in 2018. Current Soylent consumers love to be able to find new formats and on-the-go options in retail, and new consumers are thrilled to find a plant-based product that is both complete and delicious on the shelf when they are shopping for their drug store purchases.

Beyond the ability to purchase in-store, Soylent will also be showcasing a new 11 oz format of their popular Complete Meal Shake, which has the same nutritionally complete formula, but with fewer calories and only 1g of sugar. This new option will be available in 4-packs and will give consumers even more options when it comes to their Soylent consumption.

Soylent’s strategic partnership with Walgreens comes after continued success at Walmart and Target nationwide and showcases the company’s growing focus on the drug category this year. This exciting retail growth accompanies continued online growth for the 8-year-old company.

About Soylent

Soylent, founded in 2013, is a pioneer in food technology and produces delicious, functionally complete foods that are good for the body and the planet. The company was quick to become a disruptor and a driver in the Food and Beverage world. Soylent is on a mission to provide complete, sustainable nutrition that is accessible, appealing and affordable. Its extensive line-up of plant-based products is formulated to provide a complete array of protein, vitamins, minerals, fats and carbohydrates that the body needs to thrive in convenient formats. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

For More Information:

www.Soylent.com