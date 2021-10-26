Sparkling Ice Invites Consumers To Play Lotería, Earn Rewards & Donate to JDRF

SEATTLE, Wash. — This fall, lovers of fizzy, fruity sparkling water and gaming have more to celebrate. Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice beverages, has created an online version of Lotería, the iconic Mexican board game where players can earn and redeem points in exchange for exciting prizes, or give back with a donation to JDRF, the leading global non-profit funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research.

Lotería, which means lottery in Spanish, features a card—or tabla—with 16 colorful images. The aim of the game is to match all the images with cards picked from a deck of 54 by an announcer. Players can play in rooms of up to 8 people, playing against friends, family, and Lotería lovers across the world. The game, available in English and Spanish, includes a special Sparkling Ice customized tabla highlighting some of the brand’s most popular flavors, in addition to its own images for la botella (the bottle) or la lata (the can).

Players can play online, earn points for every game played, and then redeem their points for prizes from Sparkling Ice Rewards, such as branded Sparkling Ice swag, Sparkling Ice YETI coolers, and more. Players can also pay it forward using their points to have Talking Rain donate to JDRF to help children with diabetes. With the rising rate of Hispanic children being diagnosed with T1D, Sparkling Ice is teaming up with the non-profit to sponsor its first-ever Spanish language Bag of Hope. The Bag of Hope provides accessible educational materials, support and comfort to newly diagnosed families.

“During the pandemic, many families have been spending more time together at home than ever before. We wanted to provide our community with a simple and fun way to connect with each other and give back at the same time,” said Sarah Gustat, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Talking Rain, the maker of Sparkling Ice. “This also gave us a long-term creative way to engage with our consumers and introduce new products and flavors through the Loteria cards.”

While rooted in Hispanic culture, this campaign has universal appeal. “When it comes to U.S. demographic shifts, the role that culture plays has never been more important,” said Linda Lane González, CEO of Viva Partnership, the Sparling Ice brand’s multicultural agency of record. “Lotería is a beloved game, where children often play with their grandparents, and it helps to expand their Spanish vocabulary. We are excited to introduce Lotería to newcomers and evoke nostalgia among aficionados alike.”

