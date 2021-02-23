SunOpta Launches Organic Oat Creamer Brand SOWN

MINNEAPOLIS — SunOpta, a leading global company focused on plant-based foods and beverages, is excited to introduce SOWN, one of the first organic oat coffee creamers on the market, as demand for plant-based food and beverage options continues to soar.

The new product launch is part of SunOpta’s multi-pronged “go-to-market” strategy to leverage the company’s recent $26 million investment in an oat base processing facility in Minnesota. One of the largest of its kind in the United States, this facility uses a proprietary enzymatic process to turn whole oats into delicious products without the bitter, chalky taste that other less sophisticated processes create. SunOpta products are sold through a wide variety of channels, including private label, co-manufacturing, food service and owned brands like SOWN.

SOWN Organic Oat Creamers are smooth, creamy and perfect as a delicious dairy alternative for coffee drinkers. Custom-crafted from SunOpta’s own proprietary recipe using organic oats sourced from North American growers, they come in three flavors: Vanilla, Unsweetened and Sweet & Creamy. SOWN Organic Oat Creamers are available at Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, and are USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

“The popularity of oats is soaring in plant-based dairy alternative categories and will continue to grow as new products come to market and people become increasingly interested in sustainable beverage options,” said Michael Buick, Senior Vice President and General Manager at SunOpta. “We’re proud of the fact that SOWN is one of the first organic oatmilk products in the U.S. SunOpta offers consumers organic, plant-based creamer alternatives without asking them to compromise on taste or values.”

The oatmilk market in the United States has grown more than 200 percent in the last year according to Nielsen, and is now the second most popular plant-based milk in the country. As consumers continue to look for plant-based beverage options in the milk aisle and beyond, SunOpta will stay ahead of the trend by looking at new, innovative uses for oatmilk to meet demand and spur growth within the category.

SOWN Organic Oat Creamers are available in 32 oz cartons for an SRP of $5.29.

