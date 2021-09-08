Talking Rain Beverage Company Introduces Talking Rain AQA

SEATTLE, Wash. – Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice flavored sparkling water, announced the relaunch of Talking Rain Essentials Hydration under a new name, Talking Rain AQA. Available starting fall 2021, Talking Rain AQA is a 9.5pH+ premium ionized water with electrolytes and minerals for taste. The water will be available in one-liter bottles with a 20-ounce size coming soon.

Talking Rain plans to grow the Talking Rain AQA brand outside of high pH water in 2022 and beyond, expanding into new areas in the still water market that offers a variety of flavor and functional benefits to support consumer needs.

“We’re looking forward to introducing Talking Rain AQA and continuing to build our foundation in the premium still water space,” said Chris Hall, Chief Executive Officer at Talking Rain. “It is our continued mission to provide functional, quality beverages that keep consumers balanced and hydrated, and we are proud to deliver a water with a purpose that offers the added benefits for great taste and feel with every sip.”

The Talking Rain AQA brand is built on a purpose-driven, socially responsible foundation that is committed to giving back with every case of water sold. To support the sustainability and access of clean water around the world, Talking Rain is continuing their partnership with Waterboys, an initiative founded by former professional football player, Chris Long, focused on providing clean, accessible drinking water to local and global communities in need. Throughout 2021, the brand will support five well builds in rural communities in the U.S. with additional projects to be completed in 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with Talking Rain AQA so that we can continue addressing the needs of the two million Americans who live without running water at home,” said Chris Long, founder of The Chris Long Foundation. “The Waterboys initiative was founded on the principle of uniting athletes, fans, and businesses together to provide clean water for those in desperate need. This partnership allows us to raise vital funds needed to enrich lives, transform communities, and spread awareness about the global clean water crisis.”

Talking Rain AQA will be available for purchase through select retailers beginning September 2021. To learn more about Talking Rain AQA, please visit DrinkAQA.com.

About Talking Rain AQA

Talking Rain AQA is a 9.5pH+ premium ionized water that offers essential hydration for health and well-being. Made by PNW based company Talking Rain Beverage Company, Talking Rain AQA is available in a 1-liter bottle made with electrolytes and minerals added for taste. The brand will be launching a 20-ounce size later this year.

Talking Rain AQA is Water with a Purpose. Not only does the high pH water support health and hydration, but the brand is also committed to supporting the sustainability of clean water around the globe. A proud partner of Waterboys.org, the brand helps bring clean, accessible water to communities in need with every case sold.

About Talking Rain Beverage Company

Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company that has been an industry leader in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Sparkling Ice, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, Talking Rain Sparkling Water, TRE, and Talking Rain AQA, all of which offer better-for-you beverage options in a variety of flavors. With a commitment to developing best-in-class brands and driving meaningful community engagement, Talking Rain is creating connections with every sip.

Talking Rain is building a sustainable future. The company is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, Talking Rain aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Talking Rain, please visit talkingrain.com.

For More Information:

http://www.drinkaqa.com/