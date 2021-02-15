Tampico Beverages Launches Juice Drink ‘Paired Up’

CHICAGO – Tampico Beverages, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of high-quality and value-added juice drink concentrates, today announced the launch of its fruit and vegetable juice drink product line, Paired Up. The shelf-stable, better-for-you beverages are available in three flavors: Beet the Day, Carrot On, and Pump It Up.

Paired Up expands Tampico’s beverage portfolio, while continuing to focus on high-quality and fruit-forward flavor blends. Each 8-ounce serving of Paired Up contains one combined serving of fruits and vegetables with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colors or artificial flavors. It also contains 100 percent of the FDA’s recommended daily serving of vitamin C, plus a good source of vitamins A and E.

“Like all of our Tampico products, Paired Up is created with our consumers in mind and formulated based on their desire to build a balanced lifestyle, as they work toward their wellness goals,” said Marta Gerdes, Vice President of Marketing of Tampico Beverages. “Paired Up brings some of the best elements of fruits and vegetables together into one delicious beverage that not only tastes good, but can also be good for you.”

The product has been rolled out in 1,200 stores across the Eastern and Central U.S., and is currently available in more than 300 Walmarts, as well as various independent retailers, with continued monthly expansion.

Paired Up flavor profiles include:

Beet the Day: beet, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry flavor blend

Pump it Up: pumpkin, mango, coconut, banana flavor blend

Carrot On: carrot, pineapple, orange, peach flavor blend

Tampico Beverages, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of high-quality, value juice drink concentrates, has served its line of irresistible, fruit-flavored drinks for almost 30 years. Its popular beverages are sold in more than 55 countries worldwide. In addition to a longstanding tradition of success, the brand is continuously evolving, as seen in its brand refresh and interactive digital campaigns. Founded in 1989 in Chicago, Tampico maintains a leadership position as a leading punch brand in groceries across America. The company’s history of active engagement with consumers through integrated social media programs includes storied campaigns such as: “Piñata Bash,” “Act on Impulse,” “Colorful Living,” “Emojiball,” “Color your World,” and “Discover Flavors of Fun,” its Brand Refresh campaign.

