TEAKOE Expands Distribution In Texas With Central Market And Royal Blue Grocery

DENVER – Colorado-based tea manufacturer TEAKOE announces their launch into the Texas market with their rapidly growing ready-to-drink Fizzy Tea product line at natural food retailers Central Market and Royal Blue Grocery. With combined locations in Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Plano and Fort Worth, Central Market and Royal Blue Grocery are industry leaders in the great state of Texas for natural food and beverages.

Founder, Pete Jokisch, said “This is a really exciting opportunity to now have our products available in the southern region. Initial sales and customer feedback has been outstanding and paves way for us to expand product availability within year-round iced tea markets.” TEAKOE debuted at Central Market during their Treasures of the Tropics event and was praised as “one of the wins” during the annual showcase.

TEAKOE has remained highly concentrated with their expansion efforts by focusing on markets within the Southwest region and partnering with like-minded retailers. Additionally, to help support their growth, TEAKOE has engaged United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) to manage off-premise distribution outside the Rocky Mountain region.

“Partnering with UNFI to open up new distribution channels has been instrumental for sustained growth. We’re fortunate to have the support of strategic partners like UNFI to extend our reach into new regions as we expand.” said Jokisch. The Lancaster, TX distribution center services accounts located in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas and Louisiana.

About TEAKOE

TEAKOE is committed to creating healthy habits while having fun through flavorful teas, promoting A Ritual for Well Being(s). They believe something you consume daily should be made with ingredients that are good-for-you! Blended, brewed and canned on-site in TEAKOE’s Denver-based, certifiably green facility – All Fizzy Tea flavors are 0-30 calories, 0-7 grams of sugar, made with organic ingredients and naturally sweetened with juice, herbs, or raw honey.

Offering unique good-for-you health benefits, the Fizzy Tea line up is available nationwide with 1% of proceeds from every can donated to the global Pollinator Awareness through Conservation and Education (PACE) initiative, to stand behind the importance of pollinators, and support habitats for species conservation.

Fizzy Tea is available in 7 tasty flavors – Pineapple Lemon Myrtle, Lemon Raw Honey, Pomegranate Hibiscus, Pear Garden Mint, Peach Lavender, Cayenne Ginger and NEW Strawberry Cardamom. Available via Amazon and at retailers across the Rocky Mountain Region, such as Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, King Soopers, Safeway, Natural Grocers and specialty market Erewhon in Southern California.

About Central Market

A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in Austin, Texas in 1994. Now 26 years later Central Market has ten store locations across Texas including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano and Southlake. Central Market’s open, serpentine-flow, full view European-style layout offers a completely new food shopping experience. A bountiful produce department with unmatched quality and variety, an 80-foot seafood case with selections from throughout the world, hundreds of cheeses, 2,500 wine labels, stupendous specialty grocery aisles with delights from every continent, and a world-class cooking school featuring hands-on instruction are among the features that make the Central Market experience unique.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America’s premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and food service customers. By providing this deeper ‘full-store’ selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the United States.

https://www.teakoe.com/