TEN Alkaline Spring Water Expands Distribution In The NorthEast

BOCA RATON, Fla. — TEN Alkaline Spring Water, the ultimate hydration experience bottled at the highest 10pH, announced new distribution updates with their lineup of alkaline water products with retail partners including Key Foods, Shop Rite, Weis and Redner’s. TEN has been making big strides in brand growth and distribution as the independent company expands product offerings while broadening their loyal, enthusiastic customer base. Select TEN product skus, including 1 gallon, 1 liter, 1.5 liter, .5 liter 6-packs and 12oz cans (8-pack) can be found at hundreds of additional grocers around the North East.

Shop Rite’s distribution with TEN includes dozens of stores in the Northeast. Key Food is a cooperative with stores located in Brooklyn, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. In addition, TEN is now carried in both Weis and Redner’s stores, which are located in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia.

TEN has partnered with United Natural Foods (UNFI) and KEHE Group for expanded distribution opportunities. The alliance has empowered TEN to scale at an exciting rate, giving consumers who shop in brick and mortar stores the opportunity to experience the incredible quality and benefits of their natural spring water. In addition, last year TEN launched a new aluminum can in a convenient 8-pack carton, and is currently being sold in retail at a competitive price point.

“Having TEN Alkaline Spring Water partner with these quality grocers is an essential part of our exciting growth here at the company,” said Jose Fernandez, chief executive officer. “With national distribution through UNFI and Kehe, our long-standing and new retail partners throughout the natural channel keep moving upward, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity.”

TEN Water is naturally filtered by the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

TEN Water is currently sold at thousands of grocery stores in the United States and the Caribbean including Publix, Food Lion, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Foodtown, Fairway, Whole Foods, United, Ingles and Food City, and is also available for home delivery online at Walmart.com and Amazon / Amazon Prime.

TEN Alkaline Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10 pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water) or limestone aquifers which can deliver non-absorbable calcium. TEN Alkaline Spring Water is available in .5 liter six-packs, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and 12 ounce aluminum cans at supermarkets throughout the eastern United States, specialty markets and online at Amazon.com. Visit tenspringwater.com for more information.

