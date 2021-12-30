The Top 10 Most Read BevNET Stories of 2021

Whether it was closing deals, filing lawsuits or simply reshuffling product rosters, 2021 saw beverage industry operators staking out positions and fighting to defend them in a variety of ways. As is tradition at BevNET, here are our Top 10 Most Read Stories of the year.

(10) Caliwater Announces Relaunch Backed by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena

Having originally debuted in 2014, California-based cactus water brand Caliwater relaunched in April with the addition of some star power from its new founding team, which includes actor/filmmaker Oliver Trevena and actress Vanessa Hudgens.

“You think of coconut water and obviously that’s a massive billion dollar market now, as people are aware of coconut water and its health benefits,” said Trevena, an early investor in the brand. “Cactuses have many of the same health benefits, if not better for you. It’s got digestion, skin, all these functional benefits that coconut water has, but it also does taste great as a mixer as well, which I think is where we have an actual leg up in the market.”

With Hudgens, the company has an ambassador with massive reach, including over 40.5 million followers on Instagram.

“The most exciting thing for me about this is it’s something that I really love and I actually really want to share with the world,” she said. That’s what’s going to allow it to be organic for me as I share it across my media platforms, because it is something that I am genuinely drinking every day.”

(9) Coca-Cola Launches Two New AHA Flavors, While Pulling Two Others

Citing aluminum can shortages, Coca-Cola reshuffled the lineup to its flavored sparkling water line AHA back in March, dropping two flavors — Black Cherry + Coffee and Apple + Ginger — while adding Raspberry + Acai and Mango + Black Tea (the latter of which features 30 mg of caffeine) as permanent additions to the 8-SKU roster of zero-calorie flavored sparkling waters, sold in 12 oz. and 16 oz. cans.

The brand also redesigned the labels for its pair of caffeinated SKUs to make them more distinctive. A large callout for “Caffeine” has been added to the front panels of both Mango + Black Tea and the existing Citrus + Green Tea.

(8) Super Coffee Closes $106M Series C Round

Fast-rising Super Coffee added more fuel to its engine in August with the closing of a $106 million Series C round led by Maryland-based venture group Durable Capital Partners and with participation by beverage industry veteran Clayton Christopher and former Peet’s Coffee CEO Dave Burwick, as well as another tranche from existing investor and distribution partner Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev).

The financing has helped fuel Super Coffee’s ambitions to push beyond grocery retail, which accounts for around 60% of the business, with CEO Jim DeCicco noting that convenience stores are its next target. Backing those efforts is 7-Eleven, which invested $2 million through its 7-11 Ventures division and rolled out four SKUs in cans and bottles to stores nationwide in August.

At the time, DeCicco added that Super Coffee, named BevNET’s Brand of the Year 2021, was on pace for $100 million in sales for the full calendar year.

(7) PepsiCo Ordered to Stop Using ‘MTN Dew Rise’ Name Amid Trademark Battle

Cold brew coffee maker Rise Brewing Co. won its trademark battle with PepsiCo in November, after a U.S. District Court judge in New York ordered the soda giant stop using the “MTN Dew Rise Energy” name for its branded energy drink line.

In her opinion, judge Lorna Schofield ruled that Rise Brewing had presented sufficient evidence that MTN Dew Rise line had hurt its business and “demonstrated irreparable harm, a likelihood of success on the merits of the federal copyright claim and that the public interest weighs in favor of granting the injunction.”

Speaking to BevNET at the time, Rise Brewing Co. co-founder Grant Gyesky noted that the injunction, while not the final step in the trial, will help to alleviate a major “distraction” for the brand.

“This thing has really been nothing but a detraction from the business; a detraction from sales, a detraction of resources, a detraction of our time,” Gyesky said. “So for all that to go away, it’s going to be a huge lift, I think, for the entire team to be able to get back to focusing on the business.”

(6) Kara Goldin Replaced as CEO Amid Exec Shakeup at Hint

Flavored water brand Hint, Inc. sidelined its CEO Kara Goldin and COO Theo Goldin in November, as the company’s board of directors voted to remove the pair from their current roles to unspecified new positions at the company. SVP of beverage, Blair Owens, took over as CEO.

At the time, sources with knowledge of the company told BevNET that the leadership changes were part of Hint’s aim to start a new chapter of growth and take a strategic approach to succession planning. Last year, the company closed a $25 million Series D funding round led by Springboard Growth Capital, bringing the brand’s total lifetime financing to over $50 million.

(5) Industry Pioneer Greg Steltenpohl Dies at 67

Natural food and beverage pioneer and entrepreneur Greg Steltenpohl, a leading voice in the plant-based movement over the course of more than 40 years in the business, passed away in March at the age of 67.

The former jazz saxophonist was instrumental in developing the premium refrigerated juice category as co-founder of Odwalla (sold to Coca-Cola in 2001) before launching Califia Farms in 2012. In the ensuing years, the brand emerged as a leader in the fast-growing plant-based milk category, attracting a wide range of investors and culminating in a $225 million Series D funding round in 2019 led by the Qatar Investment Authority at a valuation of $5 billion.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our company’s founder, Greg Steltenpohl,” the company said in a statement. “He built the Califia Farms brand from the ground up with a passion for nourishing people and the planet. Greg touched so many lives on his plant-fueled journey to make the world a healthier place. He will be profoundly missed. We tip our hats to our visionary founder.”

BevNET editor-in-chief Jeff Klineman wrote about Steltenpohl’s personal and professional impact in the March/April issue of BevNET Magazine.

(4) NACS Joins Suit Challenging COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Standards

As the CPG industry continued to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) took a stand on the issue by suing the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) over its updated COVID-19 vaccination and testing standards in November.

OSHA’s Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) called for employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers, working on either full-time and part-time schedules, are fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022, or to implement a policy allowing for weekly testing and face mask requirements for all unvaccinated employees.

Together with 10 co-plaintiffs, NACS — which has 1,500 retail and 1,600 supplier members across the convenience and fuel retailing industries — argued in its suit that the new rules would heap further challenges on companies already struggling with worker shortages and supply chain gridlock.

“By requiring NACS members to terminate employees during a labor shortage, the ETS will worsen the severe labor difficulties that NACS members are already experiencing,” wrote Lyle Beckwith, Senior VP of Government Relations at NACS. “The already tight labor market will make it immeasurably more difficult to replace employees, further hampering members’ productivity and functionality. The upcoming holiday season — during which many companies hire additional employees — will make hiring even more difficult.”

In addition to the NACS suit, OSHA’s ETS decree was met by a wave of lawsuits from individual state governments and other trade associations, and was temporarily blocked from taking effect by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last Saturday, pending expedited judicial review. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments on the case starting January 7, 2022.

(3) Bang Counters PepsiCo Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit

The ongoing legal disputes between fitness-energy drink brand Bang and its distribution partner PepsiCo continued in January 2021, as the former continued its efforts to extricate itself from the three-year partnership.

In December 2020, an arbitrator ruled that Bang must honor the terms of the distribution agreement and cannot do business with distributors outside of the PepsiCo network until October 24, 2023. PepsiCo then moved to dismiss Bang’s lawsuit on December 28, citing the arbitrator’s decision and Bang’s failure to state a claim.

However, Bang continued to fight, asking the U.S. District Court judge in Florida to provide injunctive relief “to prevent irreparable harm” to the brand and to allow its case to move forward, regardless of the arbitration.

(2) Coca-Cola Set to Acquire Controlling Interest in BodyArmor

After taking a minority stake in the sports drink brand as part of a 2018 distribution agreement, Coca-Cola began the process to take a controlling interest in BODYARMOR back in February, eventually completing the deal in November in a transaction valued at $5.6 billion, making it Coke’s largest-ever acquisition.

Still, as the news broke BODYARMOR co-founder and chairman Mike Repole, named BevNET’s Person of the Year for his efforts in guiding the brand to its massive exit, noted that “Although Coca-Cola buying a controlling interest in BODYARMOR is a distinct possibility, reports that Coca-Cola is purchasing a controlling interest in BODYARMOR are premature. While this is one scenario for BODYARMOR, there are other potential options for the future of the business.”

(1) Coca-Cola Announces Suspension of All Political Donations After “Unlawful and Violent Events”

This year’s most read BevNET story saw the world’s largest beverage manufacturer, Coca-Cola, responding to the year’s biggest news event: the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob seeking to halt Congress’s certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

According to data from the Center for Responsible Politics, Coca-Cola was the fifth-largest contributor to federal candidates, parties and outside groups amongst food and beverage companies during the 2020 election cycle. The company contributed a total of $965,104 to candidates or parties, with 68.2% of the total going towards Democrats and 31.7% to Republicans. The company spent an additional $11,014 on outside groups.

In a statement shared with media outlets several days after the incident, the company noted “While it was important to us to continue with the tradition of contributing to the President’s inauguration, we have now suspended other political giving in light of the unlawful and violent events in our nation’s capital last week,” adding that “these events will long be remembered and will factor into our future contribution decisions.”