Top Essentia Water Executives Join Eternal Water as Vice Presidents of Marketing & Sales

Walnut Creek, Calif. — Eternal Water, the No. 3 selling alkaline water brand in the United States, announces the addition of eight sales and marketing executives to lead the brand through its next growth phase. The new roster is uniquely poised to accelerate the retail expansion of Eternal Water, all eight having had tenure at Essentia Water, the No. 1 premium alkaline water brand that Nestlé recently acquired. Eternal’s Founder and CEO Karim Mashouf says the brand is primed to grow five times in the next three to five years.

“This group of respected industry professionals is a dream team for Eternal. Each quickly understood our brand’s distinctive attributes and potential,” says Mashouf. “Our new team brings best-in-class practices, vision, and the kind of energy that will make Eternal’s growth goals a reality.”

Leading Eternal’s expansion are Tahne Davis, vice president of marketing and brand, Craig Miller, vice president of national accounts, and Chris Schons, vice president of sales. Tim Dorman is director of sales, national accounts, Alfred Garza and Jerry Meyers are directors of sales, and Jeff Bulman and Gary Eisele are national account managers.

Tahne Davis, Vice President, Marketing and Brand

Tahne Davis is a seasoned marketing professional with more than 25 years in the game. As one of Essentia’s first seven hires, Davis was instrumental in developing Essentia’s brand’s identity and creating marketing strategies that led the brand to the top of the category. Before Essentia, she ran her branding firm, working with many leading companies in the active lifestyle space.

“I’m an entrepreneur at heart, so the chance to dive in and transform Eternal into a beloved brand is exciting,” says Davis. “With the synergy of Eternal’s sales and marketing teams, I’m confident this brand will dominate the CPG space.”

Craig Miller Vice President, National Accounts

With more than three decades in the beverage space, Craig Miller has led sales for brands like Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, and most recently Essentia Water. Miller has successfully built sales teams and lasting retail partnerships throughout his career, critical for taking Eternal to the next level.

“Karim is equal parts grit and integrity. His vision to fast-track Eternal means building from the ground up, which is an exciting proposition,” says Miller. “Additionally, Eternal controls its bottling, making it more reliable for the retailer.”

Chris Schons, Divisional Vice President of Sales

Chris Schons has spent more than thirty years in the beverage industry. Before joining Eternal, he was division vice president for Essentia Water and had also been an area director of sales for the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. Schons is passionate about developing brands like Eternal, that have not yet met their full potential.

“Our team knows what it takes to compete in this competitive space and win. In addition to that, Eternal is naturally and locally sourced, which connects with today’s consumer,” says Schons. “Our team and this product are a winning combination.”

Eternal Water is sold in more than 30,000 retail outlets nationwide, including Albertsons, Jewel Osco, Kroger, Publix, and Safeway. Under the leadership of its new sales and marketing team, the brand expects to increase that footprint to over 100,000 locations within the next three to five years.

ABOUT ETERNAL WATER

Eternal Water, established in 2009, is the No. 3 selling alkaline water in the United States. It is also the No. 3 selling premium sourced water brand and one of the highest velocity premium waters in the country. Eternal Water is naturally sourced in California and Tennessee, where water is filtered through layers of ancient rock, absorbing essential minerals and making it naturally alkaline. Eternal Water is bottled in nearby facilities owned and operated by Eternal Water, lessening the brand’s carbon footprint.

For More Information:

https://www.eternalwater.com