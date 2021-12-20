Tornado Relief Donations Exceed $163,000 Thanks to Phocus, Kroger and ESPN Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky-based brand Phocus has partnered with Kroger and ESPN Louisville to form the “Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund fueled by Phocus, Kroger and ESPN Louisville.”

Together, their contribution and fundraiser drive brought in more than $163,000 in support for the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund, Muhlenberg County Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee, The Mayfield Independent School District Fund, and the Stuff the Bus Foundation of Bowling Green.

“We sent out a call to our friends, our consumers, our suppliers and the community, and they answered,” Phocus co-founder Tom O’Grady said. “We are overwhelmed by the abundant support that we have received and are elated to be able to provide so much to those communities who need it most. Thank you to all of our partners at Kroger and ESPN Louisville who truly made this effort come to fruition.”

In addition to the funds that were raised, Phocus donated their naturally caffeinated sparkling water to first responders and communities to keep them fueled during their very trying days ahead on this long road of grief, recovery, and rebuilding.

If you still wish to donate, please visit drinkphocus.com/relief or through Venmo @PhocusRelief.

About Phocus

Established in 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky, Phocus is the first-of-its-kind naturally caffeinated sparkling water. Infused with a boost of natural tea caffeine and the balance of L-theanine, it is specially formulated to provide clean energy without the sugar, calories or crash. Phocus is currently available nationwide in Cola, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, Peach, Natural, and recently released Cherry Cola, Root Beer, Mixed Berry and Crisp Apple flavors. For more information and specific retail locations, please visit www.DrinkPhocus.com.

