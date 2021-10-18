Upcycled Foods Company Take Two Appoints New Head of Marketing

PORTLAND, ORE — Take Two, an upcycled foods company creating second chances for food, people and the planet, is thrilled to announce the hire of Holly Hurley Feather as Head of Marketing. Most recently, Holly consulted for the Sonicare Brand at Philips, where she led the rebrand of the Protective Clean line and the launch of Philips One.

“We are thrilled that Holly has joined Take Two as our Head of Marketing, as we grow the world of plant-based milks into a more sustainable future through upcycled barley. Holly is a brilliant brand builder with tremendous vision, energy, and heart,” says Take Two Co-Founder & CEO, Jerek Lovey.

With more than 20 years of combined experience, Holly has also held roles at SC Johnson and Kimberly-Clark as Senior Global Brand Manager, developing and executing branding for household names like the Ziploc, Glade and Kleenex brands. As Head of Marketing, Holly will bring her holistic insights, brand leadership and structured strategy to Take Two, furthering the company’s mission to help catalyze the shift to a circular food system by reducing food waste.

“I am so honored to join Take Two in a role that truly and authentically integrates my experience on world-class brands with my deep desire to create a more equitable and sustainable world,” says Holly Hurley Feather, Head of Marketing for Take Two.

Holly holds an MBA in Marketing and Brand Management from Washington University in St. Louis, and is an alumnus of New York University.

About Take Two

Take Two is an upcycled food company creating second chances for food, people and the planet. Take Two makes it easier for people to eat more sustainably by crafting high-quality upcycled food products. Its mission is to help catalyze the shift to a circular food system by reducing food waste. Take Two Barleymilk is available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, and throughout the Pacific Northwest at Whole Foods, New Seasons, Metropolitan Market, and Market of Choice. Take Two is also available at all Berkeley Bowl and New Leaf Community Markets in Northern California, and for home grocery delivery through Imperfect Foods. Take Two was selected by Village Capital and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation out of a pool of over 145 startups to receive funding to launch innovative new consumer products made with surplus food or food byproducts and technologies to advance the upcycled food industry. Take Two is also one of the first companies to become Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association in partnership with Where Food Comes From. The company will continue to develop innovative, adjacent plant-based dairy products such as coffee creamer, ice cream, yogurt and cheese.

