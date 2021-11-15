vibi+ Debuts With RTD Prebiotic Hydration Drink

Bentonville, Ark. — Contemporary consumer leads an active lifestyle, which means they’re on-the-go, often juggling the demands of home, work and recreational interests, too. In addition to prioritizing health, they’re also looking for a beverage that tastes great! vibi+ (pronounced v-ih-bee – plus) delivers with a great-tasting, ready-to-drink beverage that’s also rich in prebiotic fiber.

Why the need for prebiotic fiber? Ninety-five percent of all Americans don’t get enough fiber in their diet, a factor which impacts overall gut health. If you think of your gut as a garden where the probiotics are the seeds and the prebiotics the fertilizer, one needs the other to thrive. By feeding the probiotic bacteria, the prebiotics help the good bacteria to flourish, creating a beneficial state of equilibrium in the gut. vibi+ helps to close the fiber gap with every bottle containing 8 grams of fiber, 27% of the daily recommendation.

The prebiotic fiber in vibi+ is polydextrose which assists digestive health by stimulating the growth of pre-existing beneficial bacteria in the digestive system such as bifidobacterial and lactobacilli. Since 70-80% of our immune cells are in the digestive system, improving digestive health can also help to improve immunity. In addition to supporting the immune system and digestive health, vibi+ also supports the absorption of minerals and helps to curb appetite.

The new beverage is available in 3 delicious flavors including Orange Mango, Blueberry Pomegranate Acai and Strawberry Kiwi. Plant based, vegan and gluten-free, GMO-free and KETO-certified, vibi+ is available for purchase at Amazon and select Walmart and Hy-Vee stores. It has a suggested retail price of approximately $2.49.

“I’m excited to spearhead the launch of a product that not only tastes great, but provides such an array of nutritional benefits” said Steve Collins, CEO of Pure Fiber U.S. Corporation, makers of vibi+. “Everyday, we’re motivated by a desire to educate consumers about the digestive benefits of prebiotics, empowering them to live healthier lives. While I’m proud of the superior product we’re bringing to the ready-to-drink beverage category, I’m equally as proud of our team’s diligent efforts to serve the customers’ needs, as well as the greater community at large.”

vibi+ is also committed to sustainability with every bottle made from 10% recycled plastic. The company is committed to expanding that goal to 25% by 2025. Endorsed by How2Recyle (how2recycle.info/), an organization recognizing best-in-class standards for recycling, vibi+ is one of only a handful of beverage companies currently receiving the optimally recycled rating. vibi+ also uses an innovative, natural preservative that allows it to use cold fill technology versus hot fill technology. These means less plastic is used and more energy is conserved. For every 1 million plastic bottles produced, vibi+ reduces the amount of plastic used by 33,000 pounds.

The brand’s parent company, Pure Fiber U.S. Corp. of Bentonville, Arkansas, is committed to “Fueling Health for All” and is guided by several key principles including delivering on the claims of its hero product, customer advocacy, passionate people, smart and lean operations, and partnerships that matter. One of the company’s key initiatives is its focus on sustainable packaging. Currently the bottle is made of 10% recycled plastic with a goal to raise that to 25% by 2025. One of only a handful of beverage companies currently using an innovative, natural preservative, vibi+ saves 33,000 pounds of plastic with each 1 million bottles produced.

http://www.vibiplus.com