Vita Coco and Animal Crossing Collaborate For Online Sweepstakes and Limited-Edition Bottle

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Consumers stocking up on Vita Coco as fuel for the upcoming holiday season will discover the chance to win special prizes that celebrate the power of coconuts through new limited-edition bottles and an online sweepstakes.

Beginning November 4 and running through January 15, the world’s leading coconut water brand is teaming up with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise DLC. Consumers nationwide can enter the online sweepstakes at vitacoco.com/animal-crossing to win a variety of prizes, with 15 Grand Prizes including Nintendo Switch systems and download codes for the digital version of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game (DLC sold separately).

To mark this collaboration, Vita Coco will debut its first-ever limited-edition bottle featuring Animal Crossing branding at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Ralph’s, Kroger, CVS and more.

“We love how players can harvest coconuts in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, giving them strength to perform tasks like breaking rocks and digging up trees. We knew this could create a fun surprise and delight experience for consumers shopping this holiday season,” said Jane Prior, CMO of Vita Coco. “Our coconut water gives you the fuel you need anytime, anywhere, but especially for a busy holiday season.”

And starting November 5th, paid DLC for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game will become available*, where you can join Lottie’s Paradise Planning team and travel to a distant group of beautiful resort islands with a diverse set of landscapes. You’ll be in charge of inviting characters as clients and helping them create their dream vacation homes. Choose from a variety of islands, with different terrain and climates and find one that matches your client’s vision. Then start designing and just wait until you see the look on your clients’ faces after you reveal the vacation home decorated just for them.

More than 100 winners will be chosen in the online Vita Coco Sweepstakes. Additional prizes include 25 First Prizes, consisting of Vita Coco x Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed prize kits; and 50 Second Prizes, consisting of $25 credits for Vita Coco merchandise available online at vitacoco.com. No purchase necessary. U.S. residents must be age 18 or older. See all other rules at vitacoco.com/animal-crossing. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this Sweepstakes.

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com. You can also connect with Vita Coco on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

ABOUT ANIMAL CROSSING

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

*Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC can be purchased for a one-time fee of $24.99 in Nintendo eShop, in stores or at Nintendo.com, or enjoyed as part of an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan for no additional cost. Terms apply.

For More Information:

https://vitacoco.com/pages/animal-crossing