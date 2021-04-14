Vive Organic Announces New Single-Origin Pure Boost Wellness Shots

El Segundo, California — Today, Vive Organic, the leader in fresh-pressed immunity, announces the launch of its first-ever single-origin wellness shots — Pure Boost Ginger ($3.99) and Pure Boost Turmeric ($3.99). Made with only the highest quality super roots straight from the source, these new shots are the most potent wellness shots on the market.

Crafted in partnership with holistic doctors, the new shots are designed to maximize function for a daily immunity boosting punch. Made with 60,000 mgs of cold-pressed pure organic Peruvian ginger root, the new Pure Boost Ginger shot is the most potent shot of its kind, featuring up to 15x the amount of fresh ginger of other shots. Ginger root has been used for centuries for its many superfood superpowers and to boost overall immunity. Pure Boost offers those intense wellness benefits packed into a convenient 2 oz. shot.

The Pure Boost Turmeric shot offers the purest and most concentrated dose of pure Hawaiian turmeric root. Cold-pressed to preserve freshness, these shots feature 30,000 mgs of turmeric, up to 6x more fresh turmeric than other similar products.

“Our new Pure Boost shots are made from Mother Nature’s most amazing super roots for a potent boost of immunity,” said Vive Organic Co-Founder and CEO, Wyatt Taubman. “In college I was struggling with my health and was unable to find any solutions that worked for me until I found holistic medicine. Since then, I have been incorporating these super roots into my diet and can truly say they have had a huge impact on my overall wellness. We’re excited to bottle that power, bringing it to consumers in a super fresh, convenient and accessible way. You can taste and feel the intensity of these ingredients.”

Vive Organic is on a mission to spark the holistic wellness journey for all, inspiring a mindset shift from reactive quick fixes to long-term healthy habits. Pure Boost is the third pillar in their line of wellness shots, joining Immunity Boost and Wellness Rescue. An important launch for the company, the new Pure Boost pillar will be expanded to later offer additional single-origin shots.

Each Vive Organic shot is cold-pressed with zero sugar or additives for the freshest and purest blend of superfoods. The company works closely with its network of small organic farms to ensure the highest standards of sustainable farming, and uses “ugly produce” that would otherwise be wasted. Vive Organic products are certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and packaged in 100% recycled bottles and boxes.

Nationally available in grocery stores including Whole Foods, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Giant Eagle and Giant, and online at Amazon and ViveOrganic.com, Pure Boost shots can be purchased in cases of 12 for $46.99 or individually for $3.99.

About Vive Organic

Vive Organic grew out of co-founder Wyatt Taubman’s search for answers to his own health issues. Without success using traditional Western medicine, he turned to integrative solutions and ultimately found relief with holistic natural remedies. After re-discovering the power of mother nature, he teamed up with his health-conscious friends from San Diego State University, Kyle Withycombe, and JR Simich to found Vive Organic. Vive Organic launched in 2015 in Venice Beach, California and today is on a mission to spark the holistic wellness journey in all, offering a line of the most-potent cold-pressed wellness shots on the market. Distributed nationwide in retailers such as Whole Foods, Safeway, Target, CVS, and Walmart, Vive has sold more than 21 million shots to date. Vive Organic has also been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards including Taste for Life, BevNet’s Rising Star, LUX Life Food & Drink, and Mindfulness Awards.

For More Information:

https://viveorganic.com/