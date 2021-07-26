Waterloo Sparkling Water Is The Official Sparkling Water Of Lollapalooza 2021

AUSTIN, Texas –Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic fruit-inspired flavors and lively carbonation, is excited to announce it is the Official Sparkling Water of Lollapalooza 2021, one of the most popular live music festivals in the country. To celebrate the return of outdoor music, Waterloo is offering the chance to win a pair of General Admission tickets for the upcoming four-day event in addition to fun Waterloo gear and free cases of Waterloo. Official rules and details on how to enter the ticket sweepstakes are available on Instagram.

“Waterloo is thrilled to be the Official Sparkling Water of Lollapalooza 2021, marking the return of live music and festival season,” said Waterloo Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Maurella. “Waterloo celebrates the creativity and individuality of musical artists and their fans at this premier outdoor festival. Because we craft sparkling waters that engage the senses and add a multi-sensorial boost to the moment, we’re a perfect fit for Lolla.”

Throughout the star-studded, four-day event (7/29 – 8/1/21) that features 170+ bands on eight stages at historic Grant Park in downtown Chicago, Waterloo will provide complimentary samples of fan favorites Black Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Grapefruit, Orange and Original in lounges for artists, fans, media and industry guests. Waterloo mixologists will also be getting creative in Lolla Lounge South, mixing up the brand’s TequiLOO Rita and Black Cherry Fiz mocktails. Waterloo will be available for purchase in both General Admission and VIP areas.

Supporting the healthy, active lifestyles of music fans in Chicago and nationwide, all Waterloo varieties are made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely true-to-fruit taste and aroma with zero calories, zero sugars or artificial sweeteners, and zero sodium.

In Chicago, Waterloo is available at Meijer, Whole Foods, Target, Fresh Thyme, select CVS and Walgreens, and online at Amazon, GoPuff and Imperfect Foods. For more information, visit drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers?fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink.?Waterloo has been?challenging expectations from the start, embodying the?entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that?Austin?is known for. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans?made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide.?? For the latest news, join the ‘Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

