Well Juicery Available In All Starbucks Canada Locations Through National Distribution Deal

Toronto, Ontario – Canada’s leading cold-pressed juice company Well Juicery Canada Ltd., announced it is available within all Canadian Starbucks locations. A hand-picked selection of Well’s cold press juices are now available at over 1,300 Starbucks locations across the country.

“Reaching a distribution deal with Starbucks marks a truly significant and exciting moment for all of us at Well. This partnership will be instrumental in helping us achieve our mission of making fresh healthy beverages more widely accessible to Canadians,” said Jeff Tumbach, Well Founder & COO.

Made in Canada using exclusively fresh fruit, vegetables, and superfoods, with zero added sugar or water, Well’s cold pressed juices, wellness shots and lemonades are filled with good-for-you vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Well’s cold pressed juice lineup is available to order online and at many retailers throughout Canada, including all Starbucks locations across Canada. Well has recently innovated its offering with the addition of new wellness shots, sparkling lemonades, nitro coffees and notably organic vodka lemonades made with cold pressed juice.

About Well Juicery Canada Ltd.

Well Juicery Canada Ltd. is one of Canada’s only nationally distributed and fully integrated cold-pressed juice, kombucha, and superfood lemonade companies. A 100 per cent Canadian-owned company with a mandate of making fresh healthy beverages available to the masses. Well is the only Canadian beverage manufacturer that owns and operates HPP (high pressure) technology at its facility. This food tech locks in freshness and nutritional content and provides for the healthiest, freshest beverages with the longest shelf life in the industry.

Well Ventures Corp., owner of Well Juicery Canada LTD., and Well Spirits Corp., manufacture and distribute a broad range of cold-pressed juices, kombucha, superfood lemonades, elixir shots, sparkling lemonades, nitro coffees, and organic vodka lemonades in all regions of Canada and throughout the USA. Well also operates a significant private label business producing products for food service, restaurants, and grocery retailers.

