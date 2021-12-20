Wilfred’s Non-Alcoholic Aperitif Expands U.S. Distribution

LONDON — Wilfred’s Non-Alcoholic Aperitif, winner of the 2020 Great British Food Awards’ best-tasting non-alcoholic drink, is available throughout the United States via drinknolow.com and thezeroproof.com. Recently launched at LA’s Death & Co. and Manolo Blahnik’s flagship NY store on Madison Avenue and available on Food52.com, Boisson – New York & Brooklyn, Better Rhodes.com, The Zero Proof.com and in various on-premise locations including Rocket Farm Restaurants (owned by Ford Fry) – nearly 30 restaurants in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, Georgia Boy, Bacchanalia, Forza Storico and Storico Vino in Atlanta, GA.

Wilfred’s Non-Alcoholic Aperitif (SRP $32-$35) is made from a carefully crafted blend of traditionally British botanicals including aromatic rosemary, zesty bitter orange, and a hint of rhubarb and clove. Wilfred’s blend of naturally distilled and extracted botanicals has no artificial colors or sweeteners and just 20 calories per serving, making it perfect for the new era of drinkers who want all the great flavor of a classic aperitif, while still being good to themselves. The perfect pour is as a Spritz: 2:1 ratio of premium tonic water to Wilfred’s, served in a large wine glass over ice and garnished with a slice of orange and rosemary.

“With Dry January approaching and Wilfred’s firmly planted in the U.S. both online and at on- and off-premise locations, we thought this is the perfect opportunity to spread the word about Wilfred’s,” says Chris Hughes, founder. “If you have impeccable taste and want to enjoy your aperitivo hour without the alcohol like we do, give Wilfred’s a try and we promise you won’t be disappointed.”

Reinventing the Spritz

Chris, an engineer and inventor, unwittingly found himself reinventing the spritz as he became increasingly frustrated by the uninspired, overly sweet and typically unhealthy non-alcoholic aperitifs available at home and at bars. He and his friends, like-minded modern drinkers, thought a flavorful, healthy and low-calorie aperitif (and of course non-alcoholic) wasn’t too much to ask. Finding none, he decided something had to be done. And so started the quest to reinvent the drink for the new era of drinkers, a drink that captured all the complexity of the greats without the alcohol.

Inspired by his travels around the world, Chris sourced countless botanicals, from rare Japanese hibiscus to the aromatic English rose. His journey eventually led him back home to the authentic flavors he associated most with London — fresh-picked rosemary from his mother’s garden and bitter oranges in his father’s homemade marmalade. Once he settled on the right ingredients, Chris spent 18 months experimenting with more than 100 recipes to get Wilfred’s just right for the perfect spritz.

About Wilfred’s Non-Alcoholic Aperitif

Every botanical in a bottle of Wilfred’s Non-Alcoholic Aperitif has been distilled or extracted to reveal an exceptionally complex flavor and mouth-feel for a unique drinking experience. Wilfred’s is free from alcohol, allergens, artificial flavors, sweeteners and colors, vegan-friendly, and a naturally lower calorie aperitif. Judges at the 2020 Great Taste Awards who gave Wilfred’s a one-star rating said it has “a very pleasant orange richness, which is both bitter and sweet, but rosemary remains a very slight top note.” Wilfred’s is available nationwide at drinknolow.com and thezeroproof.com.

https://www.wilfredsdrinks.com/