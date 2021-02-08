X2 Performance Taps Jim Block as Vice President of Sales

Jim Block joins X2 Performance, the rapidly growing natural sports supplement and energy drink brand backed by NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard as Vice President, Retail Sales. X2 recently launched nationally with CVS, Subway, GNC.com and Amazon. X2 products use a patented combination of clean ingredients, scientifically proven to deliver sustained performance through the generation and regeneration of ATP.

After an extensive search, led by X2’s lead investor L Catterton, Block was selected to lead sales during this rapid growth phase. Block will report directly to X2 CEO Mark French.

Block has an extensive background in the beverage industry focusing on sales execution, brand development, key account management, team mobilization and implementing business practices to maximize growth and profitability. Jim shares that “X2 Performance has developed one of the most innovative, clean and natural energy products in the industry. Seeing the talented team and explosive growth potential makes me thrilled to be a part of this journey.”

Previously, Jim served as the VP of Sales and Supply Chain at DBI Beverage in Northern California, a top 15 Molson Coors distributor in the U.S. Prior to that, he was the VP of National Accounts U.S. for Labatt USA and held various senior sales roles for InBev USA.

For More Information:

https://x2performance.com