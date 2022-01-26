Alcohol-free, Hemp-infused Cocktail Company Jeng Partners With Oath Distributing

jeng, the alcohol-free, hemp-infused, ready-to-drink cocktail company, announced its new partnership with Oath Distributing.

“Oath Distributing understands the future of the beverage industry. Besides having an amazing book of unique beers, ciders and mead, they also recognize the value of a strong alcohol-free portfolio,” said Christopher Lackner, co-founder, jeng. “We’re honored to be represented by their team and look forward to rapidly expanding our footprint in the Midwest.”

jeng alcohol-free cocktails replicate classics like the Moscow mule, paloma, and gin & tonic. Instead of alcohol, the canned cocktails incorporate 11 milligrams of hemp extract to create a relaxing yet non-intoxicating cocktail experience.

“Oath Distributing is proud to work with producers who are doing something different, innovative, and trailblazing. The team at jeng hits all of those notes.” said Aaron Tyrell, partner, Oath Distributing. “We’re seeing an increased demand for alcohol alternatives as well as hemp-based drinks. With jeng, you get the full cocktail experience without the hangover.”

According to a 2019 study by Nielsen, almost half of adults who drink are trying to reduce their alcohol consumption. Beverage Industry Enthusiast recently reported that “cannabis beverages and non-alcoholic beverages are the fastest growing sectors of the drinks market, with sales rising from $67.8 million in 2019 to $95.2 million in 2020.”

About Oath Distributing

With distribution throughout Illinois and Michigan, Oath Distributing represents brands from the producer’s vantage, believing in the right product at the right accounts, and work with suppliers and retail partners at every step. More than just another well-intentioned delivery service, Oath Distributing builds relationships based on the products they represent and helps them thrive. More at oathdistributing.com.

About jeng, LLC

Founded in 2019 by John Enghauser and Christopher Lackner, jeng makes premium alcohol-free, hemp-infused, ready-to-drink cocktails for the world to enjoy. jeng is available in New York and Chicago, and online at sipjeng.com.

