Better-For-You Cocktail Mixer Brand AVEC Launches Co-Branded Line with Williams Sonoma

NEW YORK — AVEC – a line of Brooklyn-based better-for-you cocktail mixers co-founded by Denetrias ‘Dee’ Charlemagne and Alex Doman – announces a partnership with Williams Sonoma to launch a co-branded line of its sparkling, low-sugar canned mixers, made with only real juice & natural botanicals – never any preservatives, artificial sugars or ‘from concentrate.’

In keeping with 2022’s rising trend of no-and-low alcohol options, the exclusive AVEC x Williams Sonoma collaboration will offer something entirely new to the kitchen and homeware retailer’s cocktail category, sold in four-packs online and in-store at Williams Sonoma. The mixers are made with 80% to 90% less sugar than common counterparts and are just as tasty with alcohol as they are solo.

At $14.95 / four-pack, the line features favorites from AVEC’s globally inspired flavor range, including:

Grapefruit Pomelo : Two members of the grapefruit family – ruby and pomelo – are blended with a hint of black pepper and vanilla (15 calories, 4g sugar). Mix with tequila for an update on the classic Paloma.

: Two members of the grapefruit family – ruby and pomelo – are blended with a hint of black pepper and vanilla (15 calories, 4g sugar). Mix with tequila for an update on the classic Paloma. Yuzu Lime : Japanese yuzu is combined with Southeast Asian lemongrass and the everyday lime. The result is a fresh, citrusy and slightly earthy blend that mixes well with a spirit or enjoyed on its own (0 calories, 0g sugar).

: Japanese yuzu is combined with Southeast Asian lemongrass and the everyday lime. The result is a fresh, citrusy and slightly earthy blend that mixes well with a spirit or enjoyed on its own (0 calories, 0g sugar). Ginger Pineapple: Punchy ginger and all-spice are mixed with the sweet-and-sour goodness of fresh pineapple juice. Low in sugar, high in flavor. At 20 calories and 4g sugar, a fraction of that of most ginger beers

“We are starting 2022 super excited to kick off our first partnership with a household name like Williams Sonoma. We recognized that AVEC’s customers love hosting and entertaining but want to do it consciously and in a way that can include people who are abstaining from drinking, enjoying full proof spirits, or opt for “flexi-drinking,” mixing alc and non-alc options into their routine,” says AVEC co-founders Charlemagne and Doman.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About AVEC

As seen in Fast Company, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Food & Wine and more, AVEC was co-founded by business school pals – native New Yorker/WOC Denetrias ‘Dee’ Charlemagne and UK native Alex Doman. Bored with the uninspired mixers they’d been using for their cocktails, they decided it was time to drink better. They named the brand AVEC, the French word for “with,” because that’s how they’re meant to be enjoyed: With alcohol, with friends, with family. Given the company’s dedication to diversity, environmental stewardship, and high-quality ingredients, you’ll want to drink with AVEC, too.

For More Information:

https://www.williams-sonoma.com/shop/food/avec-drinks/