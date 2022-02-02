Cannabis Seltzer LEVIA Partners with Massachusetts Illustrator on Limited-Edition Spring Seasonal

One of the top selling cannabis-infused seltzer companies in the country, LEVIA, is continuing their seasonal product offering launch, with the debut of the spring seasonal experience, Orange Blossom. The limited-edition seltzer consists of LEVIA’s current hybrid flavor profile, “Celebrate” — a hybrid cannabis blend aimed to keep those smiles coming with an elevated experience!

Whether you’re purging your house for spring cleaning, planting a new garden, or embracing the outdoors with friends and family, Orange Blossom is the perfect beverage to accompany the highly anticipated sun, flowers, and spring atmosphere.

After a successful tenure during the launch of LEVIA’s winter seasonal design concept, it was a no brainer to enlist Massachusetts-based artist, Keever, for the spring limited-edition launch as well. Conceptually, Keever incorporated a female subject as the focal point drawing to convey a sense of beauty and transformation while also making a subtle correlation to the flavor, “Orange Blossom,” with the use of warm colors such as orange, maroon, yellow and red.

“As we continue to build a loyal consumer following, it’s important to show customers LEVIA is more than just a product,” said Matt Melander, president and CFO of LEVIA. “Our team at LEVIA takes pride in acknowledging passionate and creative individuals and provide a platform for their work to be shown in a way they never expected. We had an overwhelming number of positive responses after our winter product launch and felt it necessary to continue keeping customers happy with more innovation, from both a product and branding standpoint.”

Along with their other products, cannabis-infused seltzers, and water-soluble tinctures, the crisp and refreshing flavors of the Orange Blossom will elevate your experience with a fast and predictable onset of effects all while eliminating hangovers completely. LEVIA’s Celebrate and other SKUs, Achieve and Dream, are all made in Georgetown, Mass. and are crafted with the finest locally sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients. Each 12 ounce can of seltzer contains 5mg THC, zero calories, and zero sugar.

LEVIA’s Orange Blossom will be available beginning February 7, 2022. All LEVIA products can be found in over 140 licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Massachusetts. Seltzers are sold individually at MSRP of $7.00. To find LEVIA’s cannabis-infused seltzers, including the spring seasonal flavor, and tinctures please visit https://levia.buzz/find/.

About LEVIA

After years of research, LEVIA unlocked the secret to crisp and refreshing cannabis-infused drinks and water-soluble tinctures that offer flexible dosing. Since then, LEVIA has created the best tasting cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble cannabis tinctures. LEVIA’s variety of products are rooted in simple, all-natural ingredients and aim to elevate experiences with a fast and predictable onset of effects from THC in cannabis. Ever since LEVIA’s creation, the days are lively, the nights are chill, and spirits are buoyed for friends and family alike. For more information and to find LEVIA near you, please visit www.levia.buzz and follow LEVIA on social media at @LEVIABrands.

For More Information:

https://levia.buzz