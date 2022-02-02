Cheers to Cherries! Me & the Bees Lemonade Introduces Black Cherry Flavor

AUSTIN, Texas – Me & The Bees Lemonade, the woman and Black-owned all-natural lemonade company founded by teen social entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer when she was just four years old, kicks off a month of celebrating Black heritage and supporting future social entrepreneurial excellence with the debut of a new bold flavor: Black Cherry.

Packing a powerful punch, this lively new flavor joins four others –Classic, Ginger, Mint, and Prickly Pear– in the ready-to-drink lemonade’s portfolio. Made with premium all-natural ingredients, Me & the Bees’ new Black Cherry flavor combines the perfect combination of tart yet sweet, a refreshing treat for the tastebuds.

The 12-ounce bottles of Me & The Bees Black Cherry Lemonade will be available at various retailers nationwide and at meandthebees.com. It will be available at additional retailers around the country by the summer, just in time for lemonade season! Retailers can place orders through UNFI.

Black cherries have a lot to offer for health benefits as they contain antioxidants, melatonin, potassium, and other nutrients that reduce inflammation. For Me & the Bees, the company that helps save the bees with each bottle of lemonade it sells, adding black cherry as a flavor is particularly interesting because black cherry trees are pollinated by bees.

BUY BLACK CHERRY: SUPPORT YOUNG BLACK ENTREPRENEURS

In addition to its standard practice of donating to help save the bees, Me & the Bees Lemonade will also donate a percentage of sales of each bottle of Black Cherry Lemonade sold during the month of February to fund a new youth social entrepreneurship workshop. Created by World of Money in collaboration with Mikaila, the new workshop’s participants will learn how to change the world, one idea at a time.

“I’m SO passionate about supporting and inspiring the next generation of young entrepreneurs that I’m actually dedicating the launch of our new Black Cherry flavor to the effort,” said Mikaila. “Consumers can help with a new call to action this month: ‘Buy Black Cherry. Support Young Black Changemakers.’”

World of Money equips children with five tenets for a financially responsible and philanthropic life: learn, earn, save, invest and donate. Mikaila is helping create this new opportunity for young black youth to fulfill one of the key missions her non-profit the Healthy Hive Foundation, which is to inspire social entrepreneurship, in addition to supporting bee conservation and education.

To further celebrate Black History Month and support the next generation of changemakers, Mikaila will be co-facilitating a session entitled “Boss Moves” on February 18 for Black Girl Freedom Week to engage with participants who are on the brink of becoming a boss so everyone can learn about their brilliant business ideas and what it takes to go from having ideas to running a business. She will also be working with teachers and students at several elementary and middle schools across the country by popping into classrooms virtually to help inspire future budding social entrepreneurs.

About Me & the Bees Lemonade

In 2009, when Mikaila Ulmer found her Great Granny Helen’s flaxseed lemonade recipe in a 1940s family cookbook, she was excited to give it a try. What started as a lemonade stand in a front yard in Austin, Texas has quickly grown to a national brand with distribution in all 50 states at various local retailers and restaurants, and online at www.meandthebees.com. The clean-label, shelf-stable lemonades contain no high-fructose corn syrup, no preservatives or additives, and are made with premium ingredients including U.S. Grade-A honey, real lemon juice, and flaxseed, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. They come in sustainable glass bottles in the following flavors: Classic, Ginger, Mint, Prickly Pear, and now Black Cherry. Since its inception, the company has always donated a portion of its sales to help increase bee awareness by educating consumers about the bees’ role in the ecosystem and the alarming decline in the bee population via its non-profit, the Healthy Hive Foundation. More information can be found at www.meandthebees.com or by reading Mikaila’s book, Bee Fearless, Dream Like a Kid, published by Penguin Random House in 2020. “Buy a Bottle. Save a Bee.”

