Evian Introduces Its First Non-Flavored Sparkling Water

The evian brand team has announced the introduction of evian Sparkling water. Coming to fine dining and hotel establishments across the U.S. in 2022, the innovation aims to awaken the senses through a unique and refreshing sparkling sensation. The result is something dazzling, effervescent and refreshingly light.

Crafted using uniquely sourced evian spring water, which gets its distinctive taste via a 15-year natural filtration journey through the glacial rocks in the heart of the French Alps, evian Sparkling water will help continue to encourage healthy hydration.

Commenting on the announcement, Shweta Harit, VP of Marketing at evian, says: “evian Sparkling water represents new possibilities for the brand, as we re-imagine our uniquely sourced water into an exciting new product. evian Sparkling stands out for its crispness and freshness– elevating your experiences and keeping you hydrated. This new product contains the perfect level of sparkles with its fine bubbles creating a subtle taste and gentle intensity.”

Evian Sparkling will be sold in 330ml and 750ml glass bottles.

About evian

Evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, to preserve evian natural spring water’s exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day.

Evian, a Danone brand, embraces the company’s One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

Evian is committed to making all its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic* by 2025, adopting a ‘circular approach’ to plastic usage, where plastic is kept within the economy and out of nature. With input from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, evian developed a roadmap to move from a linear model to a circular one, where all bottles will be made from recycled plastic (excluding cap and label). Evian plans to achieve this through pioneering partnerships to redesign its packaging, accelerate recycling initiatives and remove plastic waste from nature.

Evian has been certified carbon neutral to the internationally-recognized standard PAS 2060 by the Carbon Trust, a global climate change and sustainability consultancy with almost two decades of experience in the sustainability sector. Achievement of this standard reflects the commitment and measures taken by evian to reduce direct carbon emissions arising from its own operations (Scope 1 and 2), indirect emissions from the value chain. Where residual emissions exist evian has compensated for these through good quality offsets achieved through its partnership with the Livelihoods Carbon Fund.

The brand has been certified Carbon Neutral in North America since 2017, and at the global level since 2020. Evian recertifies every year to maintain its carbon neutral status. This requires the development and implementation of a yearly carbon reduction and management plan. Each year the certification process becomes more challenging as evian must begin to rely less on the compensation (the investment in funds which generate carbon credits) and more on a low carbon business model. The carbon emission reduction figures are based on the global life cycle assessment of the product.

For More Information:

https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet