Flow Beverage Corp. Signs Distribution Agreement with Primo

TORONTO– Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow”) announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Primo Water Corporation (“Primo”), whereby Flow Alkaline Spring Water will become available to over 1.8 million subscription customers across Primo’s consumer distribution network in the United States. Sales across Primo’s platform will begin in August 2022.

Primo is a leading water solutions provider offering water direct delivery to home and office, water exchange, water refill and water filtration. Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. In 2021, Primo helped hydrate over 2.6 million customers across 21 countries.

Flow’s founder and CEO, Nicholas Reichenbach, said, “As we continue to focus on growth, our organization is thrilled to be partnering with Primo, which offers access of the Flow brand to consumers across the United States through a world-class distribution network. This agreement builds on the momentum we’ve achieved in our direct-to-consumer business, bringing the Flow brand into new households that are seeking beverages with functional benefits and best-in-class sustainability credentials.”

Tom Harrington, CEO of Primo, added, “As Primo develops incremental opportunities for growth, partnering with Flow to offer its Alkaline Spring Water adds a great tasting and innovative option to the portfolio of brands that we offer to hydrate our customers in the United States. With a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, Flow Alkaline Spring Water is an additional sustainable solution for our customers and helps Primo achieve its goals in ESG leadership.”

About Primo Water Corporation



Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer’s door, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at approximately 14,000 locations, water dispenser sales at approximately 9,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 24,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

About Flow



Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavors, and collagen-infused flavors in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.”

For More Information:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005302/en/Flow-Beverage-Corp.-Signs-Distribution-Agreement-with-Primo