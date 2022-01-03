Honeydrop Selected for Newchip’s Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program

Malibu, Calif. — Honeydrop, a lifestyle health and wellness brand offering consumers the natural benefits of raw honey, today announced it was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.

“Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Lifestyle companies like Honeydrop can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited about Honeydrop and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip.”

Launched in 2010, Honeydrop is on a mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle by creating premium products infused with the amazing natural health benefits of raw honey. Since launching, the company’s lemonade line has done more than 8 million in lifetime sales and Honeydrop has recently announced new product offerings across multiple categories set to launch over the next year. These new products include a line of functional wellness shots and a line of premium lip balms both infused with Manuka Honey.

“Being part of the Newchip Accelerator is an incredible opportunity. We are looking forward to gaining the tools, knowledge and network necessary to aggressively scale Honeydrop into a global brand strong enough to stand the test of time,” said Honeydrop CEO Andrew Lorig. “Our ambition is to continue to create the highest quality honey infused products that we can market and distribute to a global consumer base looking for healthier alternatives to the current category industry leaders.

About Honeydrop, Inc.



Honeydrop is an active lifestyle brand made with the highest quality ingredients and infused with the amazing benefits of honey. Honeydrop’s cold-pressed lemonades are never heated, made with just a drop of raw honey, and contain just 4g of sugar & 16 calories per bottle. Honeydrop has also recently launched a new line of Manuka Honey infused lip balms this fall with plans of more product expansions in coming months. Additionally, we support our most important friends, the honeybee, by providing a portion of proceeds from every product purchased to our friends at Honeylove.org to help SAVE THE BEES.

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

For More Information:

https://honeydrop.com/