Karma Water Announces Year Two Partnership With Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Karma Water is proud to announce its second year of partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) to further lean into its mantra that if you do something positive, you will get something positive in return.

To commence this renewed partnership, in honor of National Mentoring Month this January, Karma Water will be calling upon the community to encourage others to participate as Bigs and volunteers throughout the year. Not only will the brand highlight successful match stories, but Karma Water will implement internal volunteer opportunities for employees to get involved and participate as Bigs for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Throughout the year, Karma Water will also engage in opportunities locally, implement giveaways, and share stories across their channels to inspire consumers to get involved with the BBBSA mission and mentoring.

One success story features the 2021 Big Sister and Little Sister of the Year, Big Sister Julie and Little Sister Karma, who were matched through the Kansas City chapter. Two months after their first meeting, Karma was in a tragic accident, yet Julie stayed by her side. Despite challenges, Julie and Karma have formed a tight bond exemplifying the type of long-term relationship that BBBSA encourages.

“We are thrilled to be working with an organization such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to promote kindness and good deeds,” said CJ Rapp, Karma CEO. “Over the past year, we have seen firsthand the impact of our partnership and we are now encouraging both Karma employees and community members to lend a helping hand when it comes to supporting those in need.”

In this second year, Karma Water will partner with BBBSA during affinity moments both nationally and locally to support their mission of empowering children through mentorship and encouraging others to ‘do good’ through the power of co-branded storytelling. The brand has plans to leverage Giving Tuesday, National Mentoring Day and Big Brothers Big Sisters Month to highlight BBBSA match stories, build brand engagement and cross-promote partnership specific social content. Karma Water will also be present during the 2022 BBBSA National Conference.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Karma Water and the opportunity to further our collective commitment to serving youth in communities across the country, ” said Deborah Barge, Chief Development Officer, BBBSA. “Because of Karma Water’s continued support we are able to highlight the impactful stories of our Bigs and Littles, inspiring more volunteers to join our efforts in providing meaningful mentorship opportunities to all young people.”

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has 238 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit bigbrothersbigsisters.org

About Karma Water

Karma Culture LLC, based in Pittsford, N.Y., is a manufacturer of Karma Water, a naturally enhanced, flavored water that uses patented Karma Push Cap Technology to store key active ingredients at optimal potency until seconds before consumption. Founded in 2011, the company’s Karma Water provides unprecedented levels of vitamins, probiotics and antioxidants and is #1 for immune support. The brand includes three distinct product lines-Karma Wellness Water, Karma Probiotic Water and Karma CBD Water- each meticulously formulated to deliver distinct wellness benefits. Karma Water is distributed nationally in Walmart, Wegmans & Amazon. For more information on Karma, visit drinkkarma.com.

For More Information:

https://drinkkarma.com