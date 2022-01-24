KeHE Distributors’ Summer Show Shifts to a Virtual Format

Naperville, Ill. – From January 26 through February 11, KeHE Distributors will host its highly-anticipated food and beverage industry marketplace event, the 2022 Summer Show, virtually, giving retailers and suppliers the opportunity to safely connect. The show will be hosted exclusively online via the, newly enhanced, KeHE CONNECT platform from January 26 through February 11.

“With the current surge of COVID-19 cases, and reports of increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the current state of COVID-19 has made it exceptionally challenging to host our in-person food sampling show without risking the safety of our attendees,” stated Ari Goldsmith, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Media at KeHE.

As a result of the circumstances, KeHE has adjusted the 2022 KeHE Summer Show to a virtual-only format, canceling the in-person event in New Orleans, LA.

“We recognize the importance of the Summer Show for our supplier and retailer partners, bringing together both to buy and sell products for the months of May, June, and July,” said Ari Goldsmith. “KeHE is fully committed to hosting our show. We’re excited to feature an abundance of new product offerings, inspiration for new merchandising tactics, and trend education for attendees to use to enhance their businesses in a virtual format.”

Other events that will take place during the 2022 KeHE Summer Show include:

Next Generation Innovation Faceoff: Exclusively on the KeHE CONNECT platform, brands will pitch their items to the KeHE Category Management team for the opportunity to receive a spot in KeHE’s distribution.

On Trend Awards: KeHE will recognize 17 brands for their ingredients, innovation, taste, promotions, packaging, people, and purpose.

Summer Trends Webinar: Attendees are invited to join KeHE experts in discussing the upcoming trend predictions for the summer buying months of May, June, and July.

As part of KeHE’s dedication to serve to make lives better, the company has teamed up with several organizations to raise critical funds for the 2022 Boulder Colorado Wildfires, DeWanna’s Closet, Eight Days of Hope, and Hope for Life Rwanda throughout the 2022 KeHE Summer Show.

For more information about the 2022 KeHE Summer Show and the full schedule of events, visit https://www.kehe.com/news-blog/events/kehe-summer-show-2022/

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors®, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter.

