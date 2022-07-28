Kin Euphorics and Tao Group Hospitality Launch Their Partnership at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Jen Batchelor and Bella Hadid, co-founders of the functional non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics, and Tao Group Hospitality are proud to announce a revolutionary partnership to continue disrupting their respective industries. The partnership comes at a time when there is a significant shift in entertaining culture as the demand for alcohol alternatives continues to be on the rise. To kick off the partnership, Kin Euphorics and Tao Group Hospitality co-hosted a star-studded event at The Fleur Room, a reservations-only cocktail lounge opening this August in Los Angeles.

“Kin Euphorics gives us the ability to craft cocktails for those who want an experience without feeling obligated to change their lifestyle. Kin Euphorics is a high-quality option to offer what our guests are looking for,”?says Craig Schoettler, Tao Group Hospitality’s VP Beverage, West Region.

Batchelor launched her line of non-alcoholic beverages in 2017 with the mission of making you feel good. Today, she and Bella, who joined Batchelor in Fall 2021, are expanding the business and have an aggressive plan to make functional social beverages more accessible across the US.

“Tao Group Hospitality’s Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss create venues that provide an unparalleled environment for our product range. Their vision for an inclusive, transcendent, and elevated nightlife experience melds perfectly with the concept of euphorics,” says Batchelor. “Not only is our partnership with Tao Group meaningful for the movement of conscious connection, but it also supports Kin’s overarching goals of meeting our guests wherever they choose to play – where else would the next generation of revelry start but at the best hospitality venues in the world?”

Kin Euphorics and Tao Group Hospitality celebrated the partnership at a preview event of The Fleur Room, located in West Hollywood. The event featured both mixed “Kintails” as well as Kin?Euphorics?canned beverages, highlighting Kin’s newest beverage, Kin Bloom, which launched in May 2022. Guests at the event included Lori Harvey, Salem Mitchell, Christen Harper, Ebonee Davis and Mohamed Hadid to name a few.

Kin Euphorics is currently available at Beauty & Essex, The Fleur Room, The Highlight Room, LAVO, and Tao in Los Angeles, and will continue to expand in Tao Group locations across New York City, Las Vegas, and San Diego over Summer 2022.

