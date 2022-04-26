Lechia Launches Line of Organic, Zero-Sugar Chia & Flax and Macadamia Milk Offerings

Lechia, a brand dedicated to nutrient-packed, dairy alternatives, launched with a line of organic, high-quality, zero-sugar chia and flax and macadamia milk offerings. Founded by industry veterans Kristen Palmer and Christina Goga, Lechia milks are crafted in Brooklyn and are available in four flavors: Chia & Flax Milk Vanilla, Macadamia Milk Original, Macadamia Milk Unsweetened, Macadamia Milk Vanilla.

Lechia was founded with the goal to help improve overall health of people and the planet by providing nourishing and sustainable products for the masses. Lechia milks are naturally filled with nourishment you won’t find in dairy milks or other milk alternatives like soy, almond or oat milk. For example, Lechia’s products are naturally rich in plant-based Omega-3 with a whopping 1200mg per serving, while other alternatives like almond, pea, oat, and dairy milk all have 0mg.

“We have created the perfect plant-based milk for health-conscious families and individuals that do not want to compromise on a well-balanced diet,” said Kristen Palmer, Chief Executive Officer of Lechia. “Omega-3 is known to have a beneficial effect on brain and heart health and is an important part of a healthy diet. However, the vast majority of Americans are still not consuming nearly enough of that essential fatty acid. By creating Lechia milk, we’re offering a delicious solution everyone can integrate into their lifestyle.”

Not only are Lechia milks plant-based, but also all of the ingredients are certified organic, vegan, kosher, gluten-free, carrageenan-free, and non-GMO. All Lechia products come with wellness and health benefits naturally due to ingredients like macadamia nuts, chia and flax, which makes it an excellent source of Omega-3 and a good source of prebiotics and calcium. Due to the healthy fats in from raw macadamia nuts, chia and flax seeds, Lechia milks have a creamy, light mouthfeel which lends itself to a number of different uses beyond breakfast.

Chia & Flax Milk Vanilla: With a hint of nuttiness and vanilla, chia & flax is a great addition to cereal thanks to its subtle vanilla notes.

Macadamia Milk Original: The original, silky taste of our macadamia milk will fulfill your lightly sweet dreams. Decadent and delightful, its creaminess is unmatched for blending into your favorite drinks and recipes.

Macadamia Milk Unsweetened: Macadamia unsweetened works well in barista creations as it allows the coffee flavor to shine. Lechia milk steams, froths and foams beautifully.

Macadamia Milk Vanilla: Our macadamia milk vanilla contains no sugar and is excellent blended in smoothies or added to cocktails.

Lechia milks have an RRP of $4.99 per 32 fl oz, and are available directly to consumers nationwide at Amazon.com.

https://www.lechia.co